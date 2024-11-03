On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Third annual Lauren’s Lap held Saturday at Univ. of Utah

Nov 2, 2024, 7:09 PM | Updated: 7:21 pm

FILE: Lauren McCluskey, a student-athlete at the University of Utah, was murdered in October 2018. (University of Utah)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


SALT LAKE CITY The University of Utah and the Lauren McCluskey Foundation hosted the third annual Lauren’s Lap on Saturday.

The event included a festival, along with a 1K, 5K and 10K runs.

“Lauren’s Lap is designed to bring together students, faculty, staff, community members and their family and friends to raise awareness and support for victims of relationship violence and stalking while also promoting a culture of respect, empathy and inclusivity,” a statement read on a University of Utah website. “The event promotes healthy relationships and campus safety in honor of Lauren McCluskey.”

McCluskey’s mother, Jill McCluskey, spoke to KSL TV. Jill McCluskey has made it her mission to keep her daughter’s memory alive, while helping others.

“It means so much to me that people remember her and how she lived,” Jill McCluskey said. “But it’s also important to remember how she died, and make sure it doesn’t happen to other students.”

In October 2018, Lauren McCluskey was killed on campus by a man she had met just a few months before.

When Lauren McCluskey discovered the man was a registered sex offender and had been paroled from prison, she reached out to police.

Those in attendance at Saturday’s event were treated to family-friendly activities, guest speakers, mascots and food and drink vendors.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

 

 

 

