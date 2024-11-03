Utah Tech Football Cruises To First Win Of Season Against Central Arkansas

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Utah Tech Trailblazers football team picked up its first win of the season over the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday.

The Blazers started the season with nine straight losses and an average loss margin of over 28 points. In week 10, they finally got over the humo by defeating the CAU Bears, 34-21.

Utah Tech will stay at home for their next game against the West Georgia Wolves on Saturday, November 16.

Utah Tech Football Finds Win Column For First Time In 2024

The first quarter served as a feeling-out period for both teams.

Neither side was able to find the end zone but Utah Tech took the upper hand with a field goal at the end of their first drive.

However, the second quarter was a different story.

It started just a few minutes into the quarter when Reggie Graff rolled out left and threw a dart to Eni Falayi for six.

2Q – TOUCHDOWN!!! Reggie Graff over the middle to Eni Falayi from 6-yards out to put the Blazers up 10-0 early in the second quarter!#UtahTechBlazers | #UACFootball pic.twitter.com/6w3l72xysL — Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) November 2, 2024

After back-to-back CAU drives ended in tipped-ball interceptions, Utah Tech had all of the momentum.

Set up around midfield, the Blazers quickly made it into the red zone where they went deep into the bag of tricks.

They opted for the Philly Special and had the Bears’ defense absolutely lost.

2Q – TOUCHDOWN!! The Trailblazers dial up “The Philly Special” on 4th and goal at the UCA 2!! Bryce Parker takes the reverse and finds Reggie Graff all alone for QB’s first TD catch!!#UtahTechBlazers | #UACFootball pic.twitter.com/xLEPLrJF0Q — Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) November 2, 2024

In the final minute of the half, things began to wind down but UTT wasn’t done quite yet.

As Central Arkansas started another drive looking for a late score, the Blazers stopped them in their tracks. A strip sack set the Utah Tech offense up in the red zone.

With less than 10 seconds left in the half, they found the end zone again to make it 24-7.

2Q – TOUCHDOWN!! The Trailblazers cash in the turnover with Reggie Graff-to-Shamar Garrett TD right before the halftime horn!#UtahTechBlazers | #UACFootball pic.twitter.com/60Fw6yII2e — Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) November 2, 2024

The third quarter was considerably less eventful than the second.

Central Arkansas was able to score their second TD of the game and trailed 24-14. The Trailblazers’ offense sputtered a bit after the break and they went scoreless in

A field goal early in the fourth from Utah Tech got the wheels turning again and increased the lead to 13.

Down the stretch, both teams scored one more touchdown.

4Q – TOUCHDOWN!! Reggie Graff has THROWN for a TD, CAUGHT a TD pass, and now has a RUSHING TD – this one from 15 yards out to extend give the Blazers a three-possession lead!!#UtahTechBlazers | #UACFootball pic.twitter.com/HXTQ3C8I3M — Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) November 2, 2024

The Blazers weren’t able to tack on any more points but held strong on the other end to hold onto their lead.

After the first win of the season, Utah Tech will get to enjoy a bye in week 11.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @CHoltSports