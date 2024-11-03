Utah Jazz Vs. Denver Nuggets Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

DENVER – The Utah Jazz start a four-game road trip in the Mile High City against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

After falling to the 1-3 Spurs on Halloween, Utah now sits at 0-4. If they want to pick up their first win tonight, they will need to do so without Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson.

Stay caught up on the action from Ball Arena with our live blog!

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.