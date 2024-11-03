On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Emeka Eneli Gives Real Salt Lake Life With Second-Half Goal

Nov 2, 2024, 8:51 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SAINT PAUL, Minnesota – Desperate for a goal to keep their season alive, Matt Crooks and Emeka Eneli combined for a 76th-minute goal to even the match against the Loons.

Sixth-seeded Minnesota United FC is hosting No. 3 RSL in game two of the MLS Western Conference first-round series on Saturday, November 2.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Starts Quest To The MLS Cup Versus Minnesota

With its season on the line after Minnesota snared a 1-0 lead earlier in the half, RSL broke through thanks to some great passing. Crooks dumped a pass off to Eneli, and the 25-year-old beat Dayne De Silva to even the match 1-1.

It was Eneli’s second goal of the year and sixth assist for Crooks.

Real Salt Lake looks for road win

Real Salt Lake needs a win on Saturday night, but it has to get it in hostile territory.

“It doesn’t matter. I think we’re a good road team; I think we’re a good home team,” Mastroeni stated when asked about playing in a do-or-die situation on the road, “it’s not anything as dramatic as you just gotta finish your chances, whether you’re home or away, you’re gonna have to do the same thing.”

When asked about the style of play he expects from Minnesota in game 2, he said it will likely be more of the same.

“You’d think that if we had won tonight, they would have to really come out and chase the game in Minnesota,” Mastroeni continued. “Now they can kind of sit back and kind of do their thing.”

RELATED STORIES

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

If RSL wins, the series will continue at America First Field on Friday, November 8. For the full MLS Playoff format and RSL schedule, click here.

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

For more Real Salt Lake coverage and analysis, subscribe to The RSL Show and follow them on Instagram. 

You can find KSL Sports coverage of Real Salt Lake here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Johnny Juzang Drains Deep Three-Point Shot Before First-Quarter Buzzer

Johnny Juzang was a bright spot for the Utah Jazz in an otherwise gloomy first quarter against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

11 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Emeka Eneli Gives Real Salt Lake Life With Second-Half Goal

Real Salt Lake's Matt Crooks and Emeka Eneli combined for a 76th-minute goal to even the match against the Loons. 

18 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Vs. Denver Nuggets Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Jazz start off on a four-game road trip against the Nuggets tonight. Stay caught up on the action from Ball Arena with our live blog!

60 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Football Cruises To First Win Of Season Against Central Arkansas

The Utah Tech Trailblazers football team picked up its first win of the season over the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Thunderbirds Comeback Falls Short Against No. 18 Abilene Christian

Southern Utah fell behind big but showed incredible fight before coming up short in a 28-25 loss the the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

DJ & PK’s Best Utah/BYU Rivalry Moments: Utes Seize Rivalry Momentum At Jake Heaps’ Expense

As the weather skips fall and shifts to winter, college football fans across the Beehive State are preparing for a reinvigorated rivalry game between the struggling Utah Utes and streaking BYU Cougars.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Emeka Eneli Gives Real Salt Lake Life With Second-Half Goal