Emeka Eneli Gives Real Salt Lake Life With Second-Half Goal

SAINT PAUL, Minnesota – Desperate for a goal to keep their season alive, Matt Crooks and Emeka Eneli combined for a 76th-minute goal to even the match against the Loons.

Sixth-seeded Minnesota United FC is hosting No. 3 RSL in game two of the MLS Western Conference first-round series on Saturday, November 2.

With its season on the line after Minnesota snared a 1-0 lead earlier in the half, RSL broke through thanks to some great passing. Crooks dumped a pass off to Eneli, and the 25-year-old beat Dayne De Silva to even the match 1-1.

It was Eneli’s second goal of the year and sixth assist for Crooks.

Real Salt Lake looks for road win

Real Salt Lake needs a win on Saturday night, but it has to get it in hostile territory.

“It doesn’t matter. I think we’re a good road team; I think we’re a good home team,” Mastroeni stated when asked about playing in a do-or-die situation on the road, “it’s not anything as dramatic as you just gotta finish your chances, whether you’re home or away, you’re gonna have to do the same thing.”

When asked about the style of play he expects from Minnesota in game 2, he said it will likely be more of the same.

“You’d think that if we had won tonight, they would have to really come out and chase the game in Minnesota,” Mastroeni continued. “Now they can kind of sit back and kind of do their thing.”

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

If RSL wins, the series will continue at America First Field on Friday, November 8. For the full MLS Playoff format and RSL schedule, click here.

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

For more Real Salt Lake coverage and analysis, subscribe to The RSL Show and follow them on Instagram.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of Real Salt Lake here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Follow @bpreece24