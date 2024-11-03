Johnny Juzang Drains Deep Three-Point Shot Before First-Quarter Buzzer

DENVER – Johnny Juzang was a bright spot for the Utah Jazz in an otherwise gloomy first quarter against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

With just seconds left in the opening quarter, Juzang pulled up from deep with a hand in his face and knocked it down.

IT IS JOHNNY JUZANG’S WORLD AND WE ARE ALL JUST LIVING IN IT He’s got 10 of Utah’s 26 first quarter points pic.twitter.com/4ehKJmpLQd — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) November 3, 2024

The third-year guard out of UCLA was the only Jazzman to score more than five points in the first in Ball Arena.

He led the squad with 11 points.

Juzang reached double figures on only three shot attempts too. He went 1/2 from deep and 2/3 from the field. Most of his points came from the stripe, going 6/6 on free throws.

Great first quarter from Johnny Juzang who has 11 points to lead the @utahjazz. Jazz having some success from three, but trail the @nuggets 37-26. #takenote pic.twitter.com/1zAJQYTg3t — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 3, 2024

Despite Juzang’s contributions, the Jazz trailed 37-26 going into the second quarter.

Winless Jazz Embark On First Extended Road Trip

The Utah Jazz will begin their first multi-game road trip of the season against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

The Jazz will make stops in Chicago and Milwaukee before wrapping up the four-game road swing in San Antonio.

At 0-5, the Jazz are the only winless team in the NBA.

The Jazz will face a Nuggets team that has gotten off to a slower-than-expected start to the season.

Denver is 2-2 but dropped its first two games of the season at home, and has needed overtime in each of their last two wins on the road.

Nikola Jokic is playing MVP-level basketball to open the season averaging a league-leading 31.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9.3 assists.

However, their defensive rating ranks 21st in the league, one spot behind the 20th-ranked Jazz.

The Jazz own the league’s worst offensive rating at 97.8, the only team in the NBA with a rating below 104.0.

Opposing defenses have held the Jazz below the 100-point mark three times, including Thursday’s 106-88 loss to the San Antonio Spurs

The Jazz’s five-game losing streak is the franchise’s longest to open a season since 2013 when the team began the year 0-8.

