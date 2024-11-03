On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Season Ends For Real Salt Lake On Penalty Kicks For Third Straight Year

Nov 2, 2024, 9:27 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SAINT PAUL, MinnesotaReal Salt Lake forced penalty kicks, but it did not matter as the Claret & Cobalt’s season ended following a 2-1 loss in Minnesota. RSL missed three out of four PKs, ending the season with a disappointing result.

Sixth-seeded Minnesota United FC hosted No. 3 RSL in game two of the MLS Western Conference first-round series on Saturday, November 2.

First Half

Brayan Vera returned from suspension while leading goal scorer Chicho Arnago began the match as a reserve for RSL. Minnesota generated the first scoring chance of the match on an early throw-in, but Real Salt Lake was able to recover and clear the ball.

Minnesota had another scoring chance at the 12-minute mark, but Zac MacMath got just enough of the shot with his right foot to direct the ball wide of goal.

RSL controlled possession in the first 20 minutes but could not generate much pressure against a stiff Minnesota defense.

A poor touch from Justin Glad set Minnesota up for another goal-scoring chance. With no defenders between him and the ball, MacMath managed a finger-tip deflection on a Kelvin Yeboah shot to send the ball harmlessly outside the post.

RELATED: RSL Come Up Short On Penalties, Head To Minnesota

The Loons continued generating chances but could not convert a shot on frame. Minnesota controlled the latter portion of the half, finishing the opening period with eight shots and three on frame, compared to just four attempts for RSL.

Second Half

Brayan Vera found the back of the net in the opening moments of the half, but VAR determined Matt Crooks was offside, negating the match’s first goal.

Minnesota finally broke through eight minutes into the second half. An excellent build put the ball at Yeboah’s feet. Yeboah touched a pass to Joseph Rosales, who beat MacMath to the bottom right corner.

With a goal advantage, Minnesota United’s already stout defense turned the pressure up a notch.

Arango entered for Anderson Julio in the 72nd minute, looking for his first goal since July 4, 2024.

Minutes later, Crooks connected with Emeka Eneli to tie the game 1-1.

RELATED: Emeka Eneli Gives Real Salt Lake Life With Second-Half Goal

Ten minutes of stoppage time was added thanks to many second-half stoppages.

Real Salt Lake controlled most of stoppage time but couldn’t break through a second time, forcing penalty kicks to decide the match.

Penalties

Chicho Arango – RSL: GOAL

Kelvin Yeboah – Minnesota United: GOAL

Diogo Gonçalves – RSL: Saved

Hassani Dotson – Minnesota United: GOAL

Matt Crooks – RSL: Missed

Wil Trapp – Minnesota United: Missed

Diego Luna – RSL: Saved

Jeong Sang-Bin – Minnesota United: GOAL

RELATED STORIES

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

For more Real Salt Lake coverage and analysis, subscribe to The RSL Show and follow them on Instagram. 

You can find KSL Sports coverage of Real Salt Lake here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Remain Winless In Denver, Fall To Nuggets In Blowout

The Utah Jazz still have yet to get in the win column after starting their four-game road trip against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Season Ends For Real Salt Lake On Penalty Kicks For Third Straight Year

Real Salt Lake forced penalty kicks, but it did not matter as the Claret & Cobalt's season came to an end following a 2-1 loss in Minnesota.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Johnny Juzang Drains Deep Three-Point Shot Before First-Quarter Buzzer

Johnny Juzang was a bright spot for the Utah Jazz in an otherwise gloomy first quarter against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Emeka Eneli Gives Real Salt Lake Life With Second-Half Goal

Real Salt Lake's Matt Crooks and Emeka Eneli combined for a 76th-minute goal to even the match against the Loons. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Vs. Denver Nuggets Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Jazz start off on a four-game road trip against the Nuggets tonight. Stay caught up on the action from Ball Arena with our live blog!

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Football Cruises To First Win Of Season Against Central Arkansas

The Utah Tech Trailblazers football team picked up its first win of the season over the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Season Ends For Real Salt Lake On Penalty Kicks For Third Straight Year