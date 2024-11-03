Season Ends For Real Salt Lake On Penalty Kicks For Third Straight Year

SAINT PAUL, Minnesota—Real Salt Lake forced penalty kicks, but it did not matter as the Claret & Cobalt’s season ended following a 2-1 loss in Minnesota. RSL missed three out of four PKs, ending the season with a disappointing result.

Sixth-seeded Minnesota United FC hosted No. 3 RSL in game two of the MLS Western Conference first-round series on Saturday, November 2.

First Half

Brayan Vera returned from suspension while leading goal scorer Chicho Arnago began the match as a reserve for RSL. Minnesota generated the first scoring chance of the match on an early throw-in, but Real Salt Lake was able to recover and clear the ball.

Minnesota had another scoring chance at the 12-minute mark, but Zac MacMath got just enough of the shot with his right foot to direct the ball wide of goal.

RSL controlled possession in the first 20 minutes but could not generate much pressure against a stiff Minnesota defense.

A poor touch from Justin Glad set Minnesota up for another goal-scoring chance. With no defenders between him and the ball, MacMath managed a finger-tip deflection on a Kelvin Yeboah shot to send the ball harmlessly outside the post.

The Loons continued generating chances but could not convert a shot on frame. Minnesota controlled the latter portion of the half, finishing the opening period with eight shots and three on frame, compared to just four attempts for RSL.

Second Half

Brayan Vera found the back of the net in the opening moments of the half, but VAR determined Matt Crooks was offside, negating the match’s first goal.

Minnesota finally broke through eight minutes into the second half. An excellent build put the ball at Yeboah’s feet. Yeboah touched a pass to Joseph Rosales, who beat MacMath to the bottom right corner.

With a goal advantage, Minnesota United’s already stout defense turned the pressure up a notch.

Arango entered for Anderson Julio in the 72nd minute, looking for his first goal since July 4, 2024.

Minutes later, Crooks connected with Emeka Eneli to tie the game 1-1.

Ten minutes of stoppage time was added thanks to many second-half stoppages.

Real Salt Lake controlled most of stoppage time but couldn’t break through a second time, forcing penalty kicks to decide the match.

Penalties

Chicho Arango – RSL: GOAL

Kelvin Yeboah – Minnesota United: GOAL

Diogo Gonçalves – RSL: Saved

Hassani Dotson – Minnesota United: GOAL

Matt Crooks – RSL: Missed

Wil Trapp – Minnesota United: Missed

Diego Luna – RSL: Saved

Jeong Sang-Bin – Minnesota United: GOAL

