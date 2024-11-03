Utahns celebrate Dia de Los Muertos

WEST VALLEY CITY — Hundreds of Utahns celebrated Day of the Dead or Dia de Los Muertos on Saturday at different events across the Salt Lake Valley.

In West Valley City, the Utah Cultural Celebration Center held its 20th celebration. From live music and dance, to hands-on activities as a galley filled with multiple altars made by different community organizations.

“About 200 people, helped to put together the exhibits that are in here today,” said Susan Klinker, education program director for the center. “They’re all real altars that honor deceased loved ones”

The “ofrendas” featured photos of loved ones even celebrities and pets along with sugar skulls and marigolds and traditional paper banners.

“When we started 20 years ago, there were not very many other Dia de Los Muertos celebrations,” said Susan Klinker, the education program director for the center. “Now there are quite a few in the valley. So, we are thrilled to see that our celebration and the way that we’re working with community seems to be really going well.”

Klinker said it’s unusual to see people get emotional while visiting and making the altars.

“My biggest takeaway with the event is that, it’s really a time to think about the cycle of life and death is something that will come to us all,” she said. “What’s most important is really to value each day that we have together with our loved ones. And then even when they’re departed, to remember them and keep their presence alive with us.”

