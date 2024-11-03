Utah Jazz Remain Winless In Denver, Fall To Nuggets In Blowout

DENVER – The Utah Jazz still have yet to get in the win column after starting their four-game road trip in the Mile High City against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Walker Kessler led the team in scoring and was dominant against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets with 18 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks.

With the 129-103 loss, Utah now has an average loss margin of over 18 points through six games. They will travel to Chicago next to face the Bulls on Monday, November 4.

Nuggets Keep Jazz Winless, Pick Up First Home Win

First Quarter

Key’s cookin’ with the court vision early 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZJCmWXmW0f — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 3, 2024

Balanced effort by the @utahjazz who have seen seven different players score, and the leading scorer having just three points. #TakeNote Jazz down 22-15 the @nuggets. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/KbbTuzDQO7 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 3, 2024

Johnny on the spot? you betcha 😏 pic.twitter.com/Jijq1XEeUB — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 3, 2024

RELATED: Johnny Juzang Drains Deep Three-Point Shot Before First-Quarter Buzzer

Great first quarter from Johnny Juzang who has 11 points to lead the @utahjazz. Jazz having some success from three, but trail the @nuggets 37-26. #takenote pic.twitter.com/1zAJQYTg3t — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 3, 2024

Second Quarter

𝗦𝘃𝗶 for 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙚 just sounds right 👌😌 pic.twitter.com/f4wXyIaLqV — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 3, 2024

The @nuggets lack of depth is on display as the @utahjazz have erased a 17-point first-half deficit. Jazz down 42-40 with 8 minutes left in the second quarter. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/DZREhj2Cyr — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 3, 2024

🚨 Walker reverse dunks are 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 🚨 tell a friend to tell a friend 🤗 pic.twitter.com/LoKXoCDTRm — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 3, 2024

the category is: 𝓼𝓶𝓸𝓸𝓽𝓱 𝓳𝓪𝔃𝔃 🎷 pic.twitter.com/KUDreLkOUu — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 3, 2024

halloween’s over but Walker still has tricks and treats for everyone 🍭 pic.twitter.com/32jGlLYvKP — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 3, 2024

Good shooting half from Keyonte George who is 4-7 from the floor including 3-5 from deep, and has 11 points. The @utahjazz trail the @nuggets 65-56 at the break. #takenote pic.twitter.com/0f9l8s0Rmv — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 3, 2024

Third Quarter

I don’t think Keyonte George is taking enough shots inside the arc. Even though he’s a reasonable 3-9 tonight from three, he’s 2-3 on 2-point shots. He’s 12-22 over the last 3.5 games. Seems like a good way to build some confidence or get to the free-throw line. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 3, 2024

With 4:32 left in the third the @utahjazz trail the @nuggets 84-68. Jazz have kept it close most of the night, but will have to win the non-Jokic minutes big in the second half to avoid a blowout. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/6swMOuFdSr — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 3, 2024

Collins’ Cookies is open for business 🍪🍪🍪 pic.twitter.com/B2MHPDwfm9 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 3, 2024

final frame on the way pic.twitter.com/z1SDrGW6lU — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 3, 2024

Fourth Quarter

top shelf from one dunker to another 🤝 pic.twitter.com/SVmlqsJ6eI — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 3, 2024

the big fella never stops battling 🫡 pic.twitter.com/X8ZF9Vgj9V — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 3, 2024

The @utahjazz fall to the @nuggets 129-103. Walker Kessler led the Jazz with 18, 14, and 5. Jazz fall to 0-6 on the season. #Takenote pic.twitter.com/j4cngVWsDL — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 3, 2024

off to chicago ✈️ pic.twitter.com/V4cI9z2Zf5 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 3, 2024

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Want more coverage like Jazz fall to Nuggets in Denver? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.