How to identify and prevent substance use disorder

Nov 3, 2024, 8:33 AM

BY MICHELLE LEE


SALT LAKE CITY — Substance use disorder is a serious problem, not just among adults but also among adolescents. The good news is there’s hope, and there are lots of helpful resources that are available.

On the latest Let’s Get Moving podcast episode, Host Maria Shilaos spoke with Tim Keady, professional practice extension assistant professor at Utah State University and a member of the HEART Initiative, to learn how we can spot the signs of substance misuse and help prevent it.

Utah has had one of the highest levels of overdose rates for many years, according to Keady.

“It’s something we don’t talk a lot about in our communities,” Keady said. “But we do see deaths from overdose on a regular basis.”

One clear sign of substance misuse is if they keep searching for a certain type of medication, even when they don’t need it.

The example Keady gave was someone who was given an opioid prescription for a broken leg. If that person feels a state of euphoria from taking an opioid, he or she may want to go back for more, even after the leg heals.

“They may go shop for doctors and look for medication that way. They continue on that path, and then that path ends, and they say, ‘Okay, I don’t have access to opioids any longer, but what are some things on the street that I can use that will be similar?’”

Some other signs include isolating themselves and showing unusual behavior. Sometimes people look for drugs by going out to a park that they’ve never been to. Other times, they try to get their hands on their family or friend’s unused medication.

Preventing substance use disorder in adolescents

According to Keady, most of the medications found in substance misuse cases come from inside the house. Keady said this kind of situation is especially common with adolescents.

That’s why the first step to preventing it from happening to children is by having that conversation with them when they’re young.

“Youth are going to want to try something risky. That’s what we expect to happen,” Keady said. “So having good adults they can speak to, parents that listen to them and communicate with them and tell them what’s right and what’s wrong is very important.”

Keady pointed out that even a trustworthy coach or a youth minister who can provide comfort can help.

Because substance misuse can start as early as elementary and middle school, the sooner the children learn about the risks, the better.

“We know that if we can keep people from doing those things to start… we’re going to have better results as they get older with less use of addictive substances,” Keady said. “So, it really starts when they’re young and then continuing that throughout their lifetime.”

Making better choices as adults

For adults, it’s important to help them make choices that can positively impact their lives.

One way Keady is doing this is by working with Harm Reduction groups that specialize in reducing substance misuse.

“Essentially, we try [to] talk about what they’re doing currently [with] drugs and how we can change that,” Keady said. “And doing some other things to benefit themselves, some things as simple as talking about getting jobs.”

MICHELLE LEE

How to identify and prevent substance use disorder

Substance use disorder is a serious problem, not just among adults but also among adolescents. The good news is there's hope, and there are lots of helpful resources that are available.

How to identify and prevent substance use disorder