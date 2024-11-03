San Francisco man ‘groomed’ Kaysville teen on internet, police say

FARMINGTON — A San Francisco man has been charged with sending explicit photos and videos of himself to a 15-year-old girl in Kaysville.

Michael G. Grossman, 31, began communicating with the teen in March, according to charging documents. He sent sexual videos, pictures, texts, and audio recordings to the girl through a site called ChitChat and later on Snapchat, police say.

A search warrant on Snapchat was able to link the profile to Grossman, charges say.

The girl told Grossman she was 15, according to audio files and texts recovered by police, and the man “sent multiple messages soliciting sexual intercourse,” court documents allege. Grossman messaged the girl, “It is wrong and taboo but that is what makes it exciting,” according to charges.

He said, “he wants to make her his by having sex with her,” a motion for pretrial detention says, and the girl told police “she was groomed to send revealing pictures” of herself.

Court documents say Grossman “was speaking online with young girls around the world,” “knew the victim in this case was a minor, and that excited him,” and “was extremely aggressive in his sexual pursuit of the minor.”

He is facing 12 counts of enticing a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, both second-degree felonies; and two counts of dealing in material harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony.