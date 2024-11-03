On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

San Francisco man ‘groomed’ Kaysville teen on internet, police say

Nov 3, 2024, 8:53 AM

FILE - A San Francisco man has been charged with sending explicit photos and videos of himself to a...

FILE - A San Francisco man has been charged with sending explicit photos and videos of himself to a 15-year-old girl in Kaysville. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY COLLIN LEONARD, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

FARMINGTON — A San Francisco man has been charged with sending explicit photos and videos of himself to a 15-year-old girl in Kaysville.

Michael G. Grossman, 31, began communicating with the teen in March, according to charging documents. He sent sexual videos, pictures, texts, and audio recordings to the girl through a site called ChitChat and later on Snapchat, police say.

A search warrant on Snapchat was able to link the profile to Grossman, charges say.

The girl told Grossman she was 15, according to audio files and texts recovered by police, and the man “sent multiple messages soliciting sexual intercourse,” court documents allege. Grossman messaged the girl, “It is wrong and taboo but that is what makes it exciting,” according to charges.

He said, “he wants to make her his by having sex with her,” a motion for pretrial detention says, and the girl told police “she was groomed to send revealing pictures” of herself.

Court documents say Grossman “was speaking online with young girls around the world,” “knew the victim in this case was a minor, and that excited him,” and “was extremely aggressive in his sexual pursuit of the minor.”

He is facing 12 counts of enticing a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, both second-degree felonies; and two counts of dealing in material harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

FILE - A San Francisco man has been charged with sending explicit photos and videos of himself to a...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

San Francisco man ‘groomed’ Kaysville teen on internet, police say

A San Francisco man has been charged with sending explicit photos and videos of himself to a 15-year-old girl in Kaysville.

1 hour ago

FILE: Lauren McCluskey, a student-athlete at the University of Utah, was murdered in October 2018. ...

Mark Jones

Third annual Lauren’s Lap held Saturday at Univ. of Utah

The University of Utah and the Lauren McCluskey Foundation hosted the third annual Lauren's Lap on Saturday.

15 hours ago

Sandy police vehicle is pictured on Sunday March 8, 2020....

Jacob Freeman

Man makes threats against Sandy Police Department after arrest, police say

A man is being held without bail after allegedly fleeing police and making threats against the Sandy Police Department.

22 hours ago

Gregory Dahl Nickell, 21, was shot and killed in Vernal on Nov. 26, 1972. Fifty years later, one of...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Murder charge filed in 1972 cold case from Vernal

More than 50 years after he was killed, criminal charges were filed Friday in connection with the 1972 shooting and burning death of a 21-year-old Army soldier from Vernal.

24 hours ago

Police lights...

Jacob Freeman

Bar fight with ’30 to 40 people’ injures two officers, six arrested

A bar fight near 1700 South Main Street injured two Salt Lake City police officers early Saturday morning.

1 day ago

Video of the burglar peaking inside of one of the West Valley City homes that was broken into....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Police arrest suspected serial burglar linked to at least 8 West Valley City break-Ins

A man with a history of breaking into homes and garages, taking items and selling them at pawn shops has been arrested following a rash of burglaries in West Valley City.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

San Francisco man ‘groomed’ Kaysville teen on internet, police say