Proceed with caution up snowy Big Cottonwood Canyon

LOCAL NEWS

Nov 3, 2024, 9:35 AM | Updated: 9:35 am

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

ALTA — Light snow up State Route 190 and State Route 210 through Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons left icy patches Sunday morning. 

The Utah Department of Transportation went to X urging drivers who are planning on driving up any of the Cottonwood Canyons to proceed cautiously.

UDOT warns drivers to “drive cautiously around corners and steep spots.”

This story is breaking and may be updated. 

