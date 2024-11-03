Proceed with caution up snowy Big Cottonwood Canyon

ALTA — Light snow up State Route 190 and State Route 210 through Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons left icy patches Sunday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation went to X urging drivers who are planning on driving up any of the Cottonwood Canyons to proceed cautiously.

👋 SR-190 & SR-210 ROAD CONDITIONS Lower/mid: wet

Upper: slush/wet Our crews have been hard at work & snow has stopped. Occasional light snow possible this PM in upper canyons. 🚨Watch out for patchy ice tonight when temps drop: drive cautiously around corners & steep spots! pic.twitter.com/jp420vYZSL — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) November 3, 2024

UDOT warns drivers to “drive cautiously around corners and steep spots.”

This story is breaking and may be updated.