ARC of Utah honors 24 volunteers for recognition event

SANDY — The American Red Cross of Utah honored 24 local volunteers at the annual Volunteer Recognition Event ceremony on Saturday. The event was held at the Hale Center Theatre in Sandy.

Along with more than 1,500 volunteers statewide, these 24 honorees were acknowledged for their dedication and contributions to the Red Cross, which includes nationwide disaster preparation/relief, flood and local home fire responses, participation in lifesaving blood collection efforts, and more.

“Our volunteers are trained and devoted to helping not only their neighbors but also those far beyond our state borders,” Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region Heidi Ruster said.

“The Red Cross could not fulfill its mission without their tireless work and generosity.”

One of the Red Cross‘s highest honors, The Clara Barton Award, was presented to Beth Chynoweth of the Greater Salt Lake Chapter, and Bonnie Kenison of the Central & Southern Utah Chapter.

The award was named after the founder of the American Red Cross and celebrates meritorious service in volunteer leadership positions.

“Beth’s and Bonie’s selfless dedication is a significant reason we can achieve our goal of ensuring no one faces a disaster alone,” Ruster said. “Utah can take pride in her and all its dedicated volunteers who truly form the heart of the American Red Cross.”

To learn how to help the American Red Cross, volunteer today by visiting the American Red Cross website.