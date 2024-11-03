Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Time To Tip-Off The 16-Team Era

SALT LAKE CITY – Another year of Big 12 basketball has arrived.

It’s a new era of Big 12 hoops as the league gets set for a 16-team race.

Texas and Oklahoma are out, while Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah are now members of the league.

Entering the season, KenPom has the Big 12 rated as the No. 2 conference behind the SEC.

History has shown that the Big 12 will rise to the top. In nine of the past 11 seasons, the Big 12 has finished as the No. 1 conference by KenPom’s metrics.

While the league enters the year ranked as the No. 2 league, it boasts five teams in the Top 10 of the AP Top 25 rankings. This is the first time a league has ever produced five teams in the preseason top 10.

We will roll out our Big 12 basketball power rankings weekly during the college basketball season.

The last edition of Big 12 basketball power rankings was released over the summer in June.

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Week One Edition

Take a look at the week one Big 12 basketball power rankings.

1. Houston (0-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Summer power ranking: No. 1

This week

Monday, November 4: vs. Jackson State

Saturday, November 9: vs. Auburn (Toyota Center, Houston)

You can’t replace Jamal Shead. He’s an irreplaceable talent. But here’s the thing: Houston isn’t built on one player.

This is a program that consistently reaches the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Aside from Shead, they brought back everyone, including LJ Cryer, J’Wan Roberts, and Joseph Tugler, who is now healthy.

Oklahoma transfer Milos Uzan will have to try to replace Shead, but with all of the talent around him, the weight of the world shouldn’t be on his shoulders.

2. Kansas (0-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Summer power ranking: No. 2

This week

Monday, November 4: vs. Howard

Friday, November 8: vs. North Carolina

It would probably be better to have Kansas at 1B instead of 2 because the margin between the Jayhawks and Coogs is razor-thin.

Kansas brings in Wisconsin transfer AJ Storr to pair up with Dajuan Harris, KJ Adams, and Hunter Dicksonson.

3. Iowa State (0-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Summer power ranking: No. 3

This week

Monday, November 4: vs. Mississippi Valley State

The Cyclones take on the challenge of trying to move from a Sweet 16 team to a program that breaks through and reaches the Final Four.

TJ Otzelberger is building something special in Ames, as guards Tamin Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert lead the way.

4. Baylor (0-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Summer power ranking: No. 4

This week

Monday, November 4: at Gonzaga (Spokane Arena)

Saturday, November 9: vs. Arkansas (American Airlines Center in Dallas)

I love seeing a big-time program come out of the gates with headline games to open the season in nonconference action.

Baylor does that this week with an opening night tilt against Gonzaga and then a clash against John Calipari’s Arkansas program in Dallas.

All eyes will be on five-star freshman VJ Edgecombe and Miami transfer center Norchad Omier.

5. Arizona (0-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Summer power ranking: No. 5

This week

Monday, November 4: vs. Canisius

Saturday, November 9: vs. Old Dominion

The Big 12 is a perfect stage for a blueblood like Arizona basketball.

For years, Arizona has been out of the spotlight in the Pac-12.

All-American candidate Caleb Love and Oakland transfer Trey Townsend lead Arizona’s first run in the Big 12.

6. Cincinnati (0-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Summer power ranking: No. 6

This week

Monday, November 4: vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff

Friday, November 8: vs. Morehead State

Cincinnati brings back a lot from last year’s team that nearly reached the NCAA Tournament a season ago.

Dan Skillings has star potential and Aziz Bandaogo is one of the top rim protectors in the conference.

7. BYU (0-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Summer power ranking: No. 7

This week

Tuesday, November 5: vs. Central Arkansas

Friday, November 8: vs. UC Riverside

The Kevin Young era tips off with a lot of excitement. BYU assembled a balanced roster with top-flight NBA draft prospects (Egor Demin, Kanon Catchings), key returners (Dallin Hall, Richie Saunders), and impact transfers (Keba Keita).

8. Texas Tech (0-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Summer power ranking: No. 8

This week

Tuesday, November 5: vs. Bethune Cookman

Friday, November 8: vs. Northwestern State

Texas Tech overhauled its starting lineup, but Darrion Williams is one of the key returners.

New Mexico transfer JT Toppin has star potential in Lubbock.

9. TCU (0-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Summer power ranking: No. 11 (Up 2)

This week

Monday, November 4: vs. Florida A&M

Friday, November 8: vs. Florida Gulf Coast

TCU had an impressive exhibition showing against Arkansas this past week.

Aside from Ernest Udeh, this is primarily a new-look team. However, Jamie Dixon always has TCU in a spot where they could be worthy of an at-large bid in the Big Dance.

10. Kansas State (0-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Summer power ranking: No. 9 (Down 1)

This week

Tuesday, November 5: vs. New Orleans

Saturday, November 9: vs. Cleveland State

Big Ten transfers will lead Kansas State in Coleman Hawkins (Illinois) and Dug McDaniel (Michigan).

Putting this K-State team at No. 10 is dangerous, but it highlights the depth of the Big 12.

11. UCF (0-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Summer power ranking: No. 10 (Down 1)

This week

Monday, November 4: vs. Texas A&M

Friday, November 8: vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

It’s time for Johnny Dawkins to get UCF back in the NCAA Tournament conversation. This is his best team since 2019.

A pair of seniors, Darius Johnson and Jaylin Sellers, lead the backcourt.

But everyone will be intrigued to see what former Memphis commit Mikey Williams becomes in his freshman season.

12. West Virginia (0-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Summer power ranking: No. 12

This week

Monday, November 4: vs. Robert Morris

Friday, November 8: vs. UMass

Tucker DeVries will be a must-see player in the Big 12 this season.

His father, head coach Darian DeVries, is a good fit in Morgantown and will get this program back on track. But there’s too much turnover to expect an NCAA bid in year one.

13. Arizona State (0-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Summer power ranking: No. 13

This week

Tuesday, November 5: vs. Idaho State

Friday, November 8: vs. Santa Clara (Lee’s Family Forum, Henderson, Nevada)

Bobby Hurley has done an excellent job with high school recruiting. But will it lead to wins?

14. Oklahoma State (0-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Summer power ranking: No. 14

This week

Monday, November 4: vs. Green Bay

Sunday, November 10: vs. St. Thomas

New head coach Steve Lutz has only experienced the NCAA Tournament at his previous mid-major stops. Still, there’s a long way to go before Stillwater is fired up about this basketball program again.

15. Utah (0-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Summer power ranking: No. 15

This week

Monday, November 4: vs. Alcorn State

Thursday, November 7: vs. Central Arkansas

Utah looked poised for the NCAA Tournament last year. They came up short.

The Utes had some underrated additions from the transfer portal with Miro Little from Baylor and Mike Sharavjamts to pair up with returning seniors Lawson Lovering and Gabe Madsen.

16. Colorado (0-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Summer power ranking: No. 16

This week

Monday, November 4: vs. Eastern Washington

Friday, November 8: vs. Northern Colorado

Colorado has a completely overhauled roster from last year’s team that reached the NCAA Tournament and had NBA draft prospects. It could be a tough first year back in the Big 12 for the Buffs.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper