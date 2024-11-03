Sunday Edition: Jay Evenson

Jay Evenson, the senior editorial columnist for the Deseret News, joins Boyd Matheson on this important episode of Sunday Edition looking ahead to election day. Jay and Boyd break down voters’ confidence in the election and the impact of newspaper endorsements of candidates. Jay also shares two things he thinks voters should be concerned about, as well as what he wishes voters were thinking about.

Finally, Boyd looks at what comes after election day, the first Wednesday of November, and explores the power of Wednesday Morning Moments in America.