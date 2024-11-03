2024 Big 12 Football Bowl Projections Following Week 10

SALT LAKE CITY – The Big 12 had some upsets this week with Iowa State and Kansas State falling to unranked teams. Texas Tech topped the Cyclones in a severe rain storm and then Houston had a huge win over the Wildcats to improve to 4-3.

This only really impacts the College Football Playoff race but with BYU off it gives them a huge edge to earn a spot in the Big 12 title game as the only undefeated team.

Plus, the Cougars don’t play Iowa State and own the tiebreaker over Kansas State, if needed.

The Big 12 could be on pace to get 13 teams in the league with four teams with four wins there is a chance to get more teams in the postseason than the number that the conference is named after.

Big 12 Bowl Projections: Can 13 Teams Get To A Bowl Game?

There are six teams that are bowl-eligible in the Big 12 with three of those being BYU, Arizona State, and Colorado. Those three were not projected to get to six wins so that is a surprise.

The other three already locked into postseason play are Iowa State, Texas Tech, and Kansas State.

ESPN’s Football Power Index projects 11 teams to get to six wins and then there are two teams with four wins but under 50% of a chance via the FPI.

Those two are Utah and Houston, they are given 41.8 and 23.3% each. It will be a long shot for both to get to six wins. The Cougars have won two in a row and have more momentum.

For this week, expect there to be 10 teams this week in the postseason with Iowa State out of the playoff mix. The one team to drop out this week is UCF which is 4-5 and despite winning this past week, two of their final three are on the road.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Thursday, December 26

5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Matchup: Michigan vs. TCU

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Friday, December 27

12:00 or 3:30, ESPN

Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Matchup: East Carolina vs. Baylor

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Friday, December 27

7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN

Matchup: Vanderbilt vs. Cincinnati

DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

Friday, December 27

8:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

Matchup: Pitt vs. Colorado

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Friday, December 27

10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Reliant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Matchup: South Carolina vs. Arizona State

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Saturday, December 28

3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Matchup: Clemson vs. Iowa State

Valero Alamo Bowl

Saturday, December 28

7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Matchup: Washington State vs. Kansas State

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 28

9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Matchup: Oregon State vs. West Virginia

Texas Bowl

Tuesday, December 31

3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Matchup: Texas A&M vs. Texas Tech

Undefeated Indiana Enter Playoff Rankings

The official College Football Playoff rankings come out this week for the first time. That will give an official look at what a bracket will look like in the 12-team era. Week 10 had a handful of upsets which included Clemson, Pitt, Iowa State, Penn State, Texas A&M, and Kansas State all going down.

Penn State fell 20-13 against Ohio State, but that result doesn’t impact the current playoff race all that much as both are still in the top 12.

Texas A&M’s loss to South Carolina was a blowout defeat to South Carolina that knocked them out of the top 12 this week.

Pitt fell from undefeated, but they have not been in the top 12 all year, so their playoff chances as an at-large team took a big hit. Clemson also lost this week against Clemson, so the ACC race got a little more jumbled but the leaders are Miami and SMU. The Mustangs win over Pitt puts them in the rankings for the first time this year.

Boise State is the clear leader for the Group of Five playoff spot and they just keep winning and are hosting No. 8 Indiana on the blue turf.

Quarterfinal Games

No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 8/9 Winner

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7/10 Winner

No. 3 BYU vs. No. 6/11 Winner

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5/12 Winner

Opening Round Games at campus sites

No. 12 SMU at No. 5 Ohio State

No. 11 Tennessee at No. 6 Penn State

No. 10 Texas at No. 7 Notre Dame

No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 Boise State

First Four out: Alabama, Texas A&M, Clemson, LSU

Next Group of Five: Army, Memphis, Tulane, UNLV

