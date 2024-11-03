2024 Big 12 Football Bowl Projections Following Week 10
Nov 3, 2024, 11:42 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Big 12 had some upsets this week with Iowa State and Kansas State falling to unranked teams. Texas Tech topped the Cyclones in a severe rain storm and then Houston had a huge win over the Wildcats to improve to 4-3.
This only really impacts the College Football Playoff race but with BYU off it gives them a huge edge to earn a spot in the Big 12 title game as the only undefeated team.
Plus, the Cougars don’t play Iowa State and own the tiebreaker over Kansas State, if needed.
The Big 12 could be on pace to get 13 teams in the league with four teams with four wins there is a chance to get more teams in the postseason than the number that the conference is named after.
Big 12 Bowl Projections: Can 13 Teams Get To A Bowl Game?
There are six teams that are bowl-eligible in the Big 12 with three of those being BYU, Arizona State, and Colorado. Those three were not projected to get to six wins so that is a surprise.
The other three already locked into postseason play are Iowa State, Texas Tech, and Kansas State.
ESPN’s Football Power Index projects 11 teams to get to six wins and then there are two teams with four wins but under 50% of a chance via the FPI.
Those two are Utah and Houston, they are given 41.8 and 23.3% each. It will be a long shot for both to get to six wins. The Cougars have won two in a row and have more momentum.
For this week, expect there to be 10 teams this week in the postseason with Iowa State out of the playoff mix. The one team to drop out this week is UCF which is 4-5 and despite winning this past week, two of their final three are on the road.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Thursday, December 26
5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
Matchup: Michigan vs. TCU
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Friday, December 27
12:00 or 3:30, ESPN
Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
Matchup: East Carolina vs. Baylor
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Friday, December 27
7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN
Matchup: Vanderbilt vs. Cincinnati
DIRECTV Holiday Bowl
Friday, December 27
8:00 p.m. ET, FOX
Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA
Matchup: Pitt vs. Colorado
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Friday, December 27
10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Reliant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Matchup: South Carolina vs. Arizona State
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Saturday, December 28
3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Matchup: Clemson vs. Iowa State
Valero Alamo Bowl
Saturday, December 28
7:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
Matchup: Washington State vs. Kansas State
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Saturday, December 28
9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA
Matchup: Oregon State vs. West Virginia
Texas Bowl
Tuesday, December 31
3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Matchup: Texas A&M vs. Texas Tech
Undefeated Indiana Enter Playoff Rankings
The official College Football Playoff rankings come out this week for the first time. That will give an official look at what a bracket will look like in the 12-team era. Week 10 had a handful of upsets which included Clemson, Pitt, Iowa State, Penn State, Texas A&M, and Kansas State all going down.
Penn State fell 20-13 against Ohio State, but that result doesn’t impact the current playoff race all that much as both are still in the top 12.
Texas A&M’s loss to South Carolina was a blowout defeat to South Carolina that knocked them out of the top 12 this week.
Pitt fell from undefeated, but they have not been in the top 12 all year, so their playoff chances as an at-large team took a big hit. Clemson also lost this week against Clemson, so the ACC race got a little more jumbled but the leaders are Miami and SMU. The Mustangs win over Pitt puts them in the rankings for the first time this year.
Boise State is the clear leader for the Group of Five playoff spot and they just keep winning and are hosting No. 8 Indiana on the blue turf.
Quarterfinal Games
No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 8/9 Winner
No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7/10 Winner
No. 3 BYU vs. No. 6/11 Winner
No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5/12 Winner
Opening Round Games at campus sites
No. 12 SMU at No. 5 Ohio State
No. 11 Tennessee at No. 6 Penn State
No. 10 Texas at No. 7 Notre Dame
No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 Boise State
First Four out: Alabama, Texas A&M, Clemson, LSU
Next Group of Five: Army, Memphis, Tulane, UNLV
