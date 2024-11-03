Man accused of sexually abusing women inside his food truck

SALT LAKE CITY — A man working in a food truck has been arrested and accused of abusing a woman he invited into his truck and not allowing her to leave.

Ibrahim J. Bakar, 47, was arrested early Friday for investigation of forcible sexual abuse and unlawful detention.

According to a police booking affidavit, a woman told Salt Lake City police that Bakar “took her by the arm into the back of his food truck and sat her down, providing her food then releasing her.”

But when Bakar did this a second time, “he closed and locked the door so the victim could not exit the food truck. (The woman) stated she attempted to stand up, but (Bakar) pushed her down, forcing her to sit down,” the affidavit states.

After pushing her down twice, the woman tried to silently mouth to other customers who were in line not to buy the food, according to the affidavit. While in the truck, Bakar sexually abused the woman, the booking report states.

After an undisclosed amount of time, another woman noticed the victim had not come out of the food truck.

“When this female tried to open the door she noticed it was locked so she began banging/knocking on the door until it opened. That’s when the victim jumped up from her seat and was able to get out of the food truck,” the affidavit states.

While officers were at the scene sorting through what had allegedly happened, “two other possible victims who (Bakar) attempted to get into the back of his food truck approached (police) and told their story involving the same (man),” according to the affidavit.

Police also note in the affidavit that Bakar is “currently being investigated for a similar incident” with another woman in January.