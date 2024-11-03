On the Site:
CRIME

Utah man arrested after running to Wyoming border, police say

Nov 3, 2024, 1:22 PM | Updated: 1:24 pm

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

MANILA, Daggett County A driver and his passenger are arrested after running from police Friday afternoon.

According to the booking affidavit, Garth Stringer, 53, was stopped on state Route 43  at 500 E. after police noticed his black Chevrolet Silverado had a fraudulent license plate. 

When asked for a license, registration, and proof of insurance, the affidavit said Stringer didn’t acknowledge the question and refused to leave the vehicle. The affidavit stated that Stringer said, “We are not going to do this again” as he would drive off. 

Uinta County Sheriff’s Office would stage at mile marker 120 on Wyoming Highway 414, past the Wyoming border, where they would eventually stop Stinger’s truck with a spike strip. 

When searching the vehicle, police said they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia, along with a loaded firearm on the driver’s side floor.

According to the affidavit, both Stinger and his passenger Brittany Stephenson, 41, were transported to UCSO jail.

Utah man arrested after running to Wyoming border, police say