BYU Football Stays Put In Latest AP Top 25 Poll

Nov 3, 2024, 12:14 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The AP Top 25 poll is out for week 11 of the 2024 college football season.

BYU football ranks at No. 9 in this week’s poll. It’s the same ranking they held in last week’s AP Top 25.

Notre Dame fell behind BYU in this week’s ranking. However, the undefeated 9-0 Indiana Hoosiers jumped in front of BYU to No. 8.

The rest of the top seven teams stayed the same, with the biggest shakeup coming at No. 3 with Ohio State after winning at Penn State.

Penn State fell to No. 6 in this week’s poll.

The Cougars are one of five teams that remains undefeated this year.

BYU heads into the final month of the regular season on the heels of a bye week.

Ultimately, the AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls will take a backseat after Tuesday night’s reveal of the first College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings. The College Football Playoff Committee selects the Playoff rankings.

Those playoff rankings decide how the bracket will be constructed in the 12-team Playoff.

BYU is preparing to take on rival Utah this Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah has a 4-4 overall record and is on a four-game losing streak entering the rivalry matchup.

BYU is one of four Big 12 programs ranked in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

Iowa State and Kansas State each took falls in the rankings after losing in games where they were heavy favorites.

The Cyclones dropped to No. 17, while K-State fell to No. 22.

Colorado, who, like BYU, was on a bye this week, moved up two spots to No. 21.

AP Top 25: Week 11, 2024 Season

Released: November 3, 2024

1. Oregon | 9-0 | Big Ten

2. Georgia | 7-1 | SEC

3. Ohio State | 7-1 | Big Ten

4. Miami | 9-0 | ACC

5. Texas | 7-1 | SEC

6. Penn State | 7-1 | Big Ten

7. Tennessee | 7-1 | SEC

8. Indiana | 9-0 | Big Ten

9. BYU | 8-0 | Big 12

10. Notre Dame | 7-1 | FBS Independent

11. Alabama | 6-2 | SEC

12. Boise State | 7-1 | Mountain West

13. SMU | 8-1 | ACC

14. LSU | 6-2 | SEC

15. Texas A&M | 7-2 | SEC

16. Ole Miss | 7-2 | SEC

17. Iowa State | 7-1 | Big 12

18. Army West Point | 8-0 | AAC

19. Clemson | 6-2 | ACC

20. Washington State | 7-1 | Pac-12

21. Colorado | 6-2 | Big 12

22. Kansas State | 7-2 | Big 12

23. Pitt | 7-1 | ACC

24. Vanderbilt | 6-3 | SEC

25. Louisville | 6-3 | ACC

Others receiving votes: Missouri 81, South Carolina 58, Tulane 41, UNLV 9, Louisiana-Lafayette 9, Washington 4, Arizona St. 3, Iowa 2, Texas Tech 2.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

