On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Saints TE Taysom Hill Takes Direct Snap, Powers In Rushing Touchdown

Nov 3, 2024, 12:21 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill powered in a lead-taking touchdown in the second quarter against the Panthers on Sunday.

After missing four games with various injuries, Hill found the end zone for the first time since returning to the lineup in week nine.

Set up just outside the five-yard line, Hill took a direct snap and took it to the left for six.

In week two, Hill bruised his lung against the Cowboys which forced him to miss two weeks.

Shortly after returning, he suffered a rib injury on the opposite side of his previous injury. Hill returned last week and recorded four rushes and four receptions for 41 scrimmage yards.

The score gave Hill his 30th career rushing touchdown.

The BYU product is 10th all-time for Saints touchdowns and fifth all-time for Saints rushing touchdowns.

About Taysom Hill

Prior to his NFL career, the Idaho native was a quarterback at BYU. Hill played for the Cougars from 2012-16.

During his college career, Hill threw for 6,929 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He ran for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns.

After going undrafted, Hill signed a free-agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. Before the regular season, Hill was waived by the Packers and picked up by the Saints. Since then, Hill has become a key piece of New Orleans’ offense.

During his NFL career, Hill has played multiple positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Last season, Hill was 6/11 passing for 83 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in 33 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns. Hill ran for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

He’s scored 40 touchdowns during his NFL career.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Gets Help From Teammates On Way Into End Zone

Former BYU running back Tyler Allgeier extended the Atlanta Falcons' lead over the Cowboys with a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown on Sunday.

42 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints TE Taysom Hill Takes Direct Snap, Powers In Rushing Touchdown

Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill powered in a lead-taking touchdown in the second quarter against the Panthers on Sunday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Stays Put In Latest AP Top 25 Poll

The week 11 AP Top 25 rankings are out as BYU remains undefeated.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Football Bowl Projections Following Week 10

These Big 12 bowl projections will be fluid as the quality of opponents varies and other questions get answered.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Time To Tip-Off The 16-Team Era

The ball is tipped for Big 12 hoops this season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Battles For Hard Fought Point Against Vegas Golden Knights

While there are still quite a few things to fix, this young roster showed grit as they forced the Vegas Golden Knights to their first OT period at home.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Saints TE Taysom Hill Takes Direct Snap, Powers In Rushing Touchdown