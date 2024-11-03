Saints TE Taysom Hill Takes Direct Snap, Powers In Rushing Touchdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill powered in a lead-taking touchdown in the second quarter against the Panthers on Sunday.

After missing four games with various injuries, Hill found the end zone for the first time since returning to the lineup in week nine.

Set up just outside the five-yard line, Hill took a direct snap and took it to the left for six.

In week two, Hill bruised his lung against the Cowboys which forced him to miss two weeks.

Shortly after returning, he suffered a rib injury on the opposite side of his previous injury. Hill returned last week and recorded four rushes and four receptions for 41 scrimmage yards.

The score gave Hill his 30th career rushing touchdown.

The BYU product is 10th all-time for Saints touchdowns and fifth all-time for Saints rushing touchdowns.

About Taysom Hill

Prior to his NFL career, the Idaho native was a quarterback at BYU. Hill played for the Cougars from 2012-16.

During his college career, Hill threw for 6,929 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He ran for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns.

After going undrafted, Hill signed a free-agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. Before the regular season, Hill was waived by the Packers and picked up by the Saints. Since then, Hill has become a key piece of New Orleans’ offense.

During his NFL career, Hill has played multiple positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Last season, Hill was 6/11 passing for 83 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in 33 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns. Hill ran for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

He’s scored 40 touchdowns during his NFL career.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

