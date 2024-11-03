On the Site:
1 killed, 2 injured as car crashes into Taylorsville cemetery

Nov 3, 2024, 1:39 PM | Updated: 1:43 pm

FILE — Police lights (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

TAYLORSVILLE — A car struck a wall near a Taylorsville cemetery, killing the driver and injuring two others just before midnight Saturday.

Sgt. Ryan Carver with Taylorsville Police Department said the single-car crash happened when the car left the road, hit the wall, and crashed further into the cemetery at 11:47 p.m. The two passengers, a man and a woman, were ejected from the car but were taken to a hospital while the driver was killed.

People in a passing car that saw the crash called it in to police. Police are not yet aware of what caused the crash while the investigation continues.

Carver recommended drivers pay careful attention while driving and said seat belts prevent ejections.

KSL 5 TV Live

Traffic & Roads

