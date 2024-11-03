Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Gets Help From Teammates On Way Into End Zone

ATLANTA – Former BYU running back Tyler Allgeier extended the Atlanta Falcons’ lead over the Cowboys with a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown on Sunday.

The TD was Allgeier’s second of the season.

Allgeier had just six carries for 18 yards and a touchdown through the first three quarters and change.

However, contributions from starting RB Bijan Robinson and other offensive playmakers allowed Atlanta to find the end zone once in each quarter and lead 27-13 over Dallas.

Allegeier’s last touchdown came in week six against the Panthers. In that game, the former Cougar had 18 carries for 105 yards.

TOUCHDOWN TYLER ALLGEIER!!!! — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 3, 2024

Through the first eight weeks of the season, Allgeier took 68 carries for 352 yards and a touchdown. He added eight receptions for 57 yards through the air.

The Falcons jumped out to a 5-3 start during the stretch.

About Tyler Allgeier

The Fontana, California native played for the Cougars from 2018-21. He played linebacker before switching to running back full-time ahead of the 2020 season.

During his time in Provo, Allgeier ran the ball 452 times for 2,899 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Allgeier set BYU’s single-season rushing record with 1,601 yards on the ground in 2021.

Welcome to the Dirty Bird Arcade 🕹 pic.twitter.com/UhODznDadP — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 4, 2022

Following his standout career in Provo, the Falcons selected the former Cougar running back with the No. 151 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his rookie season in 2022, Allgeier carried the ball 210 times for 1,035 yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded 16 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown.

In 2023, Allgeier took 186 carries for 683 yards and four touchdowns. In the passing game, he had 18 receptions for 193 yards and a touhdown.

