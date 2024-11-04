On the Site:
RELIGION

Public open house for Tallahassee Florida Temple begins Monday

Nov 3, 2024, 6:27 PM

Nov 3, 2024, 6:27 PM

The Tallahassee Florida Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Worthy members of the faith make sacred agreements in temples to unite their families forever. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY A public open house for the Tallahassee Florida Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin Monday.

The open house will run through Saturday, Nov. 23, with the exception of Sundays. There is no cost to attend and reservations are not required, according to a news release from the Church.

On Monday, Oct. 28, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Kathy, took part in a news conference with area media members.

“It just fills our hearts thinking about what this means to the people of northern Florida,” Elder Andersen said.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Kathy, speak at a news conference during media day for the Tallahassee Florida Temple on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Tallahassee. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Dedication of temple

Elder Patrick Kearon, also of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, will dedicate the temple on Sunday, Dec. 8. The dedication will be broadcast to all wards and branches within Tallahassee Florida Temple district.

Once dedicated, the temple will be the 202nd operating temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Temples are sacred buildings designed to help God’s children feel close to Him and His Son, Jesus Christ,” a statement from the news release read. “Once the temple is dedicated, entrance is reserved for members of the Church. This open house is a unique opportunity to tour this house of worship.”

The Tallahassee Florida Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Worthy members of the faith make sacred agreements in temples to unite their families forever. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson on April 5, 2020.

Construction on the temple began in June 2021. The temple is a single-story structure of roughly 29,000 square feet and sits on 4.97 acres of land.

In the baptistry inside the Tallahassee Florida Temple, faithful Latter-day Saints can be baptized on behalf of their deceased ancestors, who can choose whether to accept this baptism. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) A chandelier inside the celestial room in the Tallahassee Florida Temple. Entering the celestial room symbolizes coming into the presence of God the Father and Jesus Christ. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Inside the Tallahassee Florida Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Worthy members of the faith make sacred agreements in temples to unite their families forever. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) The celestial room inside the Tallahassee Florida Temple. Entering the celestial room symbolizes coming into the presence of God the Father and Jesus Christ. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) A sealing room in the Tallahassee Florida Temple, where husbands and wives kneel at an altar like this and promise to be faithful to each other and God.  Their marriage is sealed for eternity. Children can also be sealed to their parents. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) The celestial room inside the Tallahassee Florida Temple. Entering the celestial room symbolizes coming into the presence of God the Father and Jesus Christ. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

 

The Tallahassee Florida Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Worthy members o...

