Public open house for Tallahassee Florida Temple begins Monday

SALT LAKE CITY — A public open house for the Tallahassee Florida Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin Monday.

The open house will run through Saturday, Nov. 23, with the exception of Sundays. There is no cost to attend and reservations are not required, according to a news release from the Church.

On Monday, Oct. 28, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Kathy, took part in a news conference with area media members.

“It just fills our hearts thinking about what this means to the people of northern Florida,” Elder Andersen said.

Dedication of temple

Elder Patrick Kearon, also of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, will dedicate the temple on Sunday, Dec. 8. The dedication will be broadcast to all wards and branches within Tallahassee Florida Temple district.

Once dedicated, the temple will be the 202nd operating temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Temples are sacred buildings designed to help God’s children feel close to Him and His Son, Jesus Christ,” a statement from the news release read. “Once the temple is dedicated, entrance is reserved for members of the Church. This open house is a unique opportunity to tour this house of worship.”

The temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson on April 5, 2020.

Construction on the temple began in June 2021. The temple is a single-story structure of roughly 29,000 square feet and sits on 4.97 acres of land.