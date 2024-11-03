On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Park City teen raising funds for people devasted by flash floods in Spain

Nov 3, 2024, 4:45 PM | Updated: 4:58 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

PARK CITY — A Park City teenager, who became close friends with a foreign exchange student from Spain while studying in Utah, is hoping to raising funds for him and others devasted by deadly flash flooding in Valencia, Spain earlier this week. 

Pablo Chinchilla, of Spain, studied abroad in Park City in 2022 for his sophomore year of high school. 

“I didn’t really know him in the beginning of the year,” said Jansen Jacobson of Park City.

But the two quickly became close friends. 

“We hit it off, and we were inseparable, and we’d hang out every day,” Jacobson said.

“Now he’s part of my family, too,” Chinchilla said.

The two teens kept in touch and even visited each other once Chinchilla finished his exchange program. Jacobson and other friends visited Chinchilla’s hometown for Christmas, and Chinchilla spent this past summer in Utah. 

Jansen Jacobson of Park City, right, is pictured here with his friend Pablo Chinchilla in an undated photo. (Kristina Pluta)

‘Everything was floating’

But earlier this week, what stated as a normal day, turned into tragedy, Chinchilla said.

“It was cloudy but it wasn’t raining the streets were completely dry,” he said.

But within minutes, several feet of water flooded the streets.

“Everything was floating and cars were floating,” he said. 

Chinchilla’s hometown of Alfafar, near Valencia, Spain, was left destroyed after the flash flooding that became one of the deadliest weather events in Spanish history. He said thankfully he and his family are safe, but knows others who were not as lucky. Authorities said 200 people have died and hundreds are still missing.  

(Pablo Chinchilla) (Kristina Pluta) (Kristina Pluta) (Pablo Chinchilla)

“We have been the last five days cleaning the streets, cleaning houses, helping each other,” Chinchilla said. “The police, the firemen, the army (can’t) come inside the town.” 

Volunteers from Valencia and other parts of Spain are walking miles to try to help people in neighboring town. 

Jacobson said when he heard saw the devastation left behind, he was emotional. Despite being thousands of miles away, Jacobson said he’s doing what he can from Utah and created a *GoFundMe account to help his friend and others directly impacted.

“If it were up to me, I would be out there in the city helping them,” he said. 

Chinchilla said he has “no words” and is grateful for his friends support and the people of Utah. 

Jacobson said he hopes people in Utah will use this time to reflect on the people they care about.

“Even if it’s not toward Spain and helping them, just take a moment to reflect and remember the good moments with people and your family and the people that you love,” he said. “I just think right now it’s a good time to, you know, open your heart for other people and try to help our community, even if it’s in a different country.”

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

Local News

