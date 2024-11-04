On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Body of missing woman found near Farmington

Nov 3, 2024, 5:18 PM | Updated: 5:22 pm

police lights...

(FILE) - (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

FARMINGTON Farmington police say the body of a 19-year-old woman was found Sunday, a day after she was reported missing.

According to a news release, the Farmington Police Department says the body was found in the area of Rudd Creek above Farmington. Additionally, police say Mia Casto was reported missing by her family around 12:40 p.m. Saturday.

Police used K-9s, aerial drones, two helicopters from the Department of Public Safety and search crews from the Davis County Search and Rescue Team to locate the missing woman.

“The Farmington City Police Department extends its deepest condolences to Mia’s family, friends, and loved ones,” a statement read in the release. “We also offer our gratitude to the Department of Public Safety, Davis County Search and Rescue, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, the Centerville Police Department, and all others that aided in the search efforts.”

No other information was provided.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

police lights...

Mark Jones

Body of missing woman found near Farmington

Farmington police say the body of a 19-year-old woman was found Sunday, a day after she was reported missing.

4 minutes ago

Flash flooding earlier this week devastated parts of Spain. A Park City teenager has started a fu...

Brianna Chavez

Park City teen raising funds for people devasted by flash floods in Spain

A Park City teenager, who became close friends with a foreign exchange student from Spain while studying in Utah, is hoping to raising funds for him and others devasted by deadly flash flooding in Valencia, Spain earlier this week. 

37 minutes ago

The star of Dog Friendly SLC Instagram account, Scout, in Salt Lake City. The Instagram account was...

Bryana Willis and Kennedy Camarena, KSL NewsRadio

Local Instagram page raises over 10K in 24 hours for animal shelter

A local Instagram page focused on dogs in Salt Lake City has raised over $10,000 in one day.

2 hours ago

FILE PHOTO...

Larry D. Curtis

1 killed, 2 injured as car crashes into Taylorsville cemetery

A car struck a wall near a Taylorsville cemetery, killing the driver and injuring two others just before midnight Saturday.

4 hours ago

Engineers at Brigham Young University and the Japanese vehicle-manufacturing giant Toyota. (Jaren W...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

BYU, Toyota develop new welding technique for minivan doors

An unlikely partnership is developing the future of minivans: engineers at Brigham Young University and the Japanese vehicle-manufacturing giant Toyota.

4 hours ago

FILE - Uinta County Sherrif's Office booked a man and his passenger after running from police Frida...

Alton Barnhart

Utah man arrested after running to Wyoming border, police say

Uinta County Sherrif's Office booked a man and his passenger after running from police Friday afternoon.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Body of missing woman found near Farmington