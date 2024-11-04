Body of missing woman found near Farmington

FARMINGTON — Farmington police say the body of a 19-year-old woman was found Sunday, a day after she was reported missing.

According to a news release, the Farmington Police Department says the body was found in the area of Rudd Creek above Farmington. Additionally, police say Mia Casto was reported missing by her family around 12:40 p.m. Saturday.

Police used K-9s, aerial drones, two helicopters from the Department of Public Safety and search crews from the Davis County Search and Rescue Team to locate the missing woman.

“The Farmington City Police Department extends its deepest condolences to Mia’s family, friends, and loved ones,” a statement read in the release. “We also offer our gratitude to the Department of Public Safety, Davis County Search and Rescue, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, the Centerville Police Department, and all others that aided in the search efforts.”

No other information was provided.