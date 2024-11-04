Rams WR Puka Nacua Ejected From Week Nine Game After Throwing Punch

On the Site:
Nov 3, 2024, 6:04 PM

SEATTLE – Former BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua was ejected from the Los Angeles Rams’ week nine game against the Seattle Seahawks just before halftime.

After getting into an altercation away from the play, Nacua threw a punch at Seattle LB Tyrel Dodson.

The ejection came following an interception thrown by Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

As the Seahawks took the ball the other way, Dodson went back to throw a block on Nacua.

With that said, Dodson’s effort was definitely a little extra. The block attempt turned out to be more of a shove and when he went back for a second time, Nacua retaliated.

Before getting sent off, Nacua recorded one reception for 11 yards.

Los Angeles went on to pull out a big overtime win over their division rivals. WR Demarcus Robinson stepped up in Nacua’s absence, posting six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and immediately became a star for the Cougars.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as well as 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

In April 2023, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Nacua finished his first season as a professional with an NFL rookie record 105 receptions for 1,486 yards. He also scored six touchdowns.

The rookie wideout received NFL All-Pro second-team honors for his play in 2023. He finished as the runner-up to C.J. Stroud for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

