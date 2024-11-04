On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

#LocalsInTheNFL Week Nine Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

Nov 3, 2024, 9:27 PM

SALT LAKE CITYThe ninth week of the 2024 NFL season is just about in the books with only Monday Night Football remaining. Players with local ties made their mark all over the league in week nine.

Every local NFL player who recorded a stat, with the top performances highlighted, or helped their team pick up a win can be found in our weekly roundup.

Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season begins on November 7 as the Ravens host the Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

 

NFL Locals’ Week Nine: Top Performances, All Stats, And More

Top Local NFL Performances

  • Former BYU RB Tyler Allgeier punched in his second touchdown of the season against Dallas as he took six carries for 18 yards.
  • On the other side of the ball for Atlanta, Judge Memorial High standout Kaden Elliss was all over the field. He had 13 total tackles (eight solo), one sack, one tackle for loss, and three quarterback hits.
  • Former BYU QB Taysom Hill did it all for the Saints in week nine despite the one-point loss. He caught four passes for 41 yards and also took five carries for 19 yards and a rushing touchdown.

In The Statsheet

  • Former BYU WR Puka Nacua caught just one pass for 11 yards against the Seahawks before getting ejected for throwing a punch.
  • Former Utah State LB Nick Vigil posted two tackles as the Cowboys fell to the Falcons, 27-21.
  • Former Ute TE Dalton Kincaid had four catches for 32 yards as the Bills escaped with a 30-27 win over the Dolphins.
  • Former Weber State CB Taron Johnson recorded four total tackles (three solo) against Miami. Another local in the secondary, former Ute safety Cole Bishop, had one solo tackle.
  • Orem High star Alohi Gilman had five total tackles (four solo) and one pass breakup as the Chargers defeated the Bills, 27-10.
  • As Washington beat New York to start 7-2 for the first time in nearly 30 years, former USU LB Bobby Wagner was the second-leading tackler with seven (three solo). He also recovered a fumble from Daniel Jones.
  • A trio of former Utes on the Broncos got in the stat book despite a blowout loss in Baltimore. LB Cody Barton had seven total tackles (one solo), DE Jonah Elliss had one solo tackle, and WR Devaughn Vele caught two passes for 11 yards.
  • Two locals on the Ravens’ defense, former BYU LB Kyle Van Noy and former Utah safety Marcus Williams, had three tackles a piece against Denver. All of Williams’ tackles were solo. One of Van Noy’s was.
  • Former Utah LB Devin Lloyd recorded eight total tackles (six solo) for the Jaguars against the Eagles.
  • Former Ute receiver Tim Patrick caught two passes for 12 yards in the Lions’ win over Green Bay.
  • Former Utah State QB Jordan Love had a slow week nine against Detroit. He completed 23 of 29 passes for 273 yards but had no touchdowns and one interception.
  • Former Cougar RB Chris Brooks did work on the ground and through the air for the Packers. He took two carries for 13 yards and also caught three passes for 28 yards.
  • On Sunday Night Football, two former Utes on the Colts got into the stat sheet. Kicker Matt Gay went 2/3 on field goals with a long of 54 yards and also made his only extra point attempt. Safety Julian Blackmon recorded seven total tackles (six solo).

Secured The Win

  • Former BYU OL Brady Christensen helped the Panthers pick up their second win of the season over New Orleans, 23-22.
  • Former Utah OL Jackson Barton and the Cardinals’ O-Line allowed just three QB hits in a 29-9 win over Chicago.
  • Desert Hills star OL Penei Sewell held it down for Detroit as they improved to 7-1 with a 24-14 win over the Packers.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From top performances to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

