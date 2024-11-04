Big 12 Power Rankings: Week Of Upsets Cause Shakeup Near Top

SALT LAKE CITY – As we enter week 11 of the college football season, it’s time for another installment of the Big 12 power rankings.

Big 12 Power Rankings 2024 Season: Week 11

Here are our power rankings in the Big 12 entering the week 11 slate.

Big 12 football tidbits from the league heading into Week 11: – 14 of the 16 Big 12 programs are still in contention for the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Football Championship entering week 11. – 22 of the Big 12’s 44 conference games have been decided by one score, which is the most… — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 4, 2024

1. BYU (8-0, 5-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 1

Bye

This week: at Utah | 8:15 p.m. (MST) | ESPN & KSL NewsRadio

We’ve been saying BYU was No. 1 in the league for weeks. This past weekend, while BYU enjoyed its final bye, was proof of that. It’s tough to stay undefeated in this league, but BYU has done an excellent job of navigating the waters as an unbeaten.

2. Colorado (6-2, 4-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 4 (Up 2)

Bye

This week: at Texas Tech | 2 p.m. (MST) | FOX

Coach Prime’s Buffs are in “prime” contention to reach Arlington after Kansas State dropped a game to Houston. It was a perfect bye weekend for the Buffs, who had Travis Hunter on location at College Gameday and Big Noon Kickoff to promote his Heisman Trophy campaign.

If you haven’t believed in the Buffs this season, it’s time you start believing.

3. Iowa State (7-1, 4-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 2 (Down 1)

Texas Tech 23, No. 11 Iowa State 22

This week: at Kansas | 1:30 p.m. (MST) | FS1

Iowa State was teetering on the edge last month against UCF at home. Two weeks later, they slipped up at home to Texas Tech, who was struggling. Welcome to the Big 12, where chaos is bound to happen.

The Cyclones will bounce back, but scoring only 22 points against a Tech team that allowed the most points in the Big 12 is concerning.

4. Kansas State (7-2, 4-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 3 (Down 1)

Houston 24, No. 17 Kansas State 19

This week: Bye

A memo to Kansas State: avoid teams with Cougars as a nickname. K-State’s second loss was a fourth-quarter choke job, and it likely leaves them outside of the College Football Playoff discussion.

5. Texas Tech (5-3, 3-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 10 (Up 5)

Texas Tech 23, No. 11 Iowa State 22

This week: vs. No. 21 Colorado | 2 p.m. (MST) | FOX

It was a big win for Joey McGuire and Texas Tech to go into Ames and pull off an upset over Iowa State. The victory served as a reminder of how good Tahj Brooks (25 carries, 122 yards, 1 TD) is out of the backfield. Also, a strong showing from the Tech defense that has experienced its share of struggles this season.

6. Baylor (5-4, 3-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 7 (Up 1)

Baylor 37, TCU 34

This week: Bye

Along with BYU, Baylor might be one of the hottest teams in the Big 12. The Bears earned their first victory over TCU since 2019 and are now on a three-game winning streak.

It’s time to cool off the Dave Aranda hot seat talk.

Also, Baylor’s three losses were against the top three teams in this week’s Big 12 power rankings.

7. Cincinnati (5-3, 3-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 5 (Down 2)

Bye

This week: vs. West Virginia | 10 a.m. (MST) | FS1

The Bearcats have been solid this season, but the November schedule will tell us a lot about how much they have truly improved. The Bearcats host West Virginia, then play road games at Iowa State and K-State before closing the season at home against TCU.

8. Arizona State (6-2, 3-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 8

Arizona State 42, Oklahoma State 21

This week: vs. UCF | 5 p.m. (MST) | ESPN2

ASU star running back Cam Skattebo had 153 rushing yards and 121 receiving yards in the blowout win over Oklahoma State.

9. West Virginia (4-4, 3-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 6 (Down 3)

Bye

This week: at Cincinnati | 10 a.m. (MST) | FS1

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said Garrett Green was “still struggling” with an injury he suffered last month. That would mean Nicco Marchiol would continue as the starting quarterback. If Marchiol plays like he did two weeks ago at Arizona, West Virginia could be a spoiler down the stretch run in the league.

10. Houston (4-5, 3-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 13 (Up 3)

Houston 24, No. 17 Kansas State 19

This week: Bye

Everything has changed for Houston when they made a switch at quarterback and gave the starting nod to Zeon Chriss. The Coogs have wins in league play over TCU, Utah, and Kansas State in year one Willie Fritz.

Last week’s win over K-State was the best of the bunch, requiring Houston to put together a fourth quarter comeback.

11. UCF (4-5, 2-4 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 11

UCF 56, Arizona 12

This week: at Arizona State | 5 p.m. (MST) | ESPN2

UCF found an answer at quarterback with Dylan Rizk. But we have to wonder, why was he the fourth-string quarterback?

12. TCU (5-4, 3-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 9 (Down 3)

Baylor 37, TCU 34

This week: vs. Oklahoma State | 5 p.m. (MST) | FS1

TCU is playing better as of late. But this team is hard to figure out week-to-week.

13. Kansas (2-6, 1-4 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 12 (Down 1)

Bye

This week: vs. No. 17 Iowa State | 1:30 p.m. (MST) | FS1

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels has performed at a high level in the past three games. He will need to be a star coming out of the bye if the Jayhawks have any hopes of making a run at the postseason.

14. Utah (4-4, 1-4 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 15 (Up 1)

Bye

This week: vs. No. 9 BYU | 8:15 p.m. (MST) | ESPN & KSL NewsRadio

What direction will Utah go at quarterback entering the rivalry game against BYU? Will it be Isaac Wilson or Brandon Rose? The defense can make any game a rock fight, but is the offense capable of reaching 20 points?

15. Arizona (3-6, 1-5 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 14 (Down 1)

UCF 56, Arizona 12

This week: Bye

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said he will “evaluate every aspect” of his team during the bye week. Could that lead to changes? Something needs to be fixed, as Arizona is currently on a five-game losing streak.

16. Oklahoma State (3-6, 0-6 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 16

Arizona State 42, Oklahoma State 21

This week: at TCU | 5 p.m. (MST) | FS1

Are we going to see a team coached by Mike Gundy go winless in the Big 12? It sure feels like we are headed in that direction.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

