WATCH: EA Sports College Football 25: BYU vs. Utah With Micah Bernard, Crew Wakely

SALT LAKE CITY – As fans prepare for the BYU versus Utah football rivalry on November 9, we wanted to give you something to do while you wait for the actual game.

Utah running back Micah Bernard and BYU safety Crew Wakely joined KSL Sports Big 12 Insiders Mitch Harper (BYU) and Steve Bartle (Utah) for a battle on the big screen at RC Willey.

Bernard and Wakely coached the reporters through a full game of EA Sports College Football 25.

But, who did Bartle start at quarterback for the Utes? And how many turnovers happened in the game!? You have to watch to find out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

BYU Football vs. Utah Football – Game Information

The Cougars travel north to Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday, November 9 to take on the Utes.

The game is set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

For coverage and insider analysis of both teams follow Mitch Harper and Steve Bartle.

Follow Crew Wakely and Micah Bernard

You can find Wakely on X here and Instagram here

You can find Bernard on X here and Instagram here

