On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Kim Kardashian gives Princess Diana’s famed crucifix necklace its first public outing

Nov 4, 2024, 7:57 AM

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November...

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 2. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LEAH DOLAN, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN)Kim Kardashian is no stranger to wearing fashion history. In recent years she’s donned pieces belonging to Marilyn Monroe, Janet Jackson and Jackie Kennedy, to name but a few. Her personal archive includes museum-grade treasures such as Elizabeth Taylor’s diamond and jade Lorraine Schwartz bracelet, and in 2022 she even acquired the white fedora worn by Michael Jackson in the 1988 music video for “Smooth Criminal” to complete her daughter North’s Halloween costume.

But on Saturday, at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, Kardashian debuted another cultural artifact — a diamond-lined cross pendant, once a favorite of Princess Diana.

Kardashian bought the piece for £163,800 (around $212,000) in January 2023 during the final five minutes of a Sotheby’s auction. Her red carpet appearance over the weekend marked the first time the necklace has been worn in public since Diana’s death in 1997.

With its diamonds weighing approximately 5.25 carats, the cross measures 5.4 inches by 3.7 inches and was made by Garrard, the British court jewelers, in the early 20th century. It was bought in the 1980s by the late Palestinian-British businessman Naim Attallah, who, according to Sotheby’s, lent the piece to Diana several times – most notably, for a 1987 charity gala in support of Birthright, an organization working to protect human rights during pregnancy and childbirth, where she paired the vivid piece with a matching maroon velvet Catherine Walker gown.

Kardashian styled the necklace differently, shortening the pearl chain significantly, and wearing it alongside a stack of jewels, including a six-strand pearl choker. Instead of coordinating her outfit with the amethyst hue, Kim used the piece to inject a pop of color into her otherwise all-white look. But the deep plunge of her gown’s neckline and the provenance of the Renaissance-style cross has divided opinion online, with some arguing the risqué cut feels incongruous with the religious symbol. Others are turned off by Kardashian’s ability to not only access these historical relics, but to wear them and risk damaging them. “Why are we still giving this woman precious heirlooms like Diana’s necklace after she broke Marilyn’s dress,” wrote one commenter on Instagram. (In 2022, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! issued a statement rejecting claims that the Marilyn Monroe dress it had lent Kardashian for the Met Gala had been “in any way” damaged.)

It remains to be seen whether Kardashian continues to wear the pendant, or if it will now be squirreled away in her extensive archive. When the megastar bought the piece last year, Kristian Spofforth, head of jewelry at Sotheby’s in London, said he was excited by the new ownership. “This is a bold piece of jewellery by its size, colour and style which cannot fail to make a vibrant statement, whether it be of faith or fashion – or indeed both,” he said in a press release. “We are delighted that this piece has found a new lease of life within the hands of another globally famous name.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November...

Leah Dolan, CNN

Kim Kardashian gives Princess Diana’s famed crucifix necklace its first public outing

Kardashian debuted a cultural artifact at Saturday’s LACMA Art+Film Gala – a diamond-lined cross pendant, once a favorite of Princess Diana.

3 hours ago

This image released by Sony Pictures shows a scene from "Venom: The Last Dance." (Columbia-Sony Pic...

Associated Press

‘Venom 3’ tops box office again, while Tom Hanks film struggles

“Venom: The Last Dance” enjoyed another weekend at the top of the box office. The Sony release starring Tom Hardy added $26.1 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.

24 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at Talk...

Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

AP: Kamala Harris will appear on SNL in last episode before presidential election

Vice President Kamala Harris has made an unannounced trip to New York to appear on an episode of “Saturday Night Live."

2 days ago

Heidi Klum attends her 23rd Annual Halloween Party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. (TheSte...

Oscar Holland, CNN

Heidi Klum arrives at annual Halloween bash in elaborate E.T. costume

The most hotly anticipated costume of the spooky season is here — and the “Queen of Halloween” didn’t disappoint.

3 days ago

FILE - Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, apears for a hearing, Dec. 22, 2022, in Atl...

Kate Brumback, Associated Press

Rapper Young Thug pleads guilty to gang, drug and gun charges

Rapper Young Thug pleaded guilty Thursday in Atlanta to gang, drug and gun charges.

4 days ago

Polish composer Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849). (Universal History Archive/UIG/Shutterstock)...

Jack Guy, CNN

Lost Chopin music unearthed nearly 200 years after composer’s death

A curator at a museum in New York City has discovered a previously unknown waltz written by Frédéric Chopin, the first time that a new piece of work by the Polish composer has been found in nearly 100 years.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Kim Kardashian gives Princess Diana’s famed crucifix necklace its first public outing