Utah teens lead 2034 Olympics-inspired protest supporting Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — A group of Utah teens held an Olympics-inspired protest Saturday, drawing attention to the negative impacts a drying Great Salt Lake could have on the state and the 2034 Olympics.

Members of Utah Youth Environmental Solutions held a mock Olympic ceremony at Rice Eccles Stadium’s Olympic Cauldron Plaza. The demonstration warned of a dark, unhealthy future and urged lawmakers to continue legislating in the lake’s favor.

During the demonstration, an announcer listed the names of each city that has hosted the Winter Olympics since 2002. Demonstrators wore winter gear, like ski boots and snow pants, as they displayed flags representing each previous host.

When Salt Lake City was called, participants emerged wearing gas masks, revealing an image of Utah’s State Capitol surrounded by dark clouds, implying the environmental consequences that could follow if the lake were to dry up.

According to the press release, the banner and gas masks served as a reminder of what could come if lawmakers don’t protect the lake.

UYES’ demonstration came after House Speaker Mike Schultz said that he wants to “pause” water legislation during the 2025 legislative session.

“House Speaker Mike Shultz recently said that the legislature needs to “take a break” from water policy, effectively putting a “pause” on new water legislation during the 2025 session,” said 17-year-old Liam Decker. “… this is not an approach we can afford to take.”

Teens urge action a decade ahead of 2034 Olympics

Following the mock opening ceremony, some of the teens made speeches, urging state leadership to continue taking action.

The press release said that Great Salt Lake’s decline could lead to a “disastrous failure” of the 2034 Winter Olympics.

While Great Salt Lake Deputy Commissioner Tim Davis previously said that legislation was helping the lake, the teens said more needs to be done.

“To the Utah Legislature, I say please–if only to protect yourself from embarrassment when your inaction is thrown in your face in 2034–do your jobs. Protect the Great Salt Lake,” said 15-year-old Maddie Stolz.

Why is Great Salt Lake so important?

Great Salt Lake plays a crucial role in the environmental, ecological, and economic well-being of the surrounding area.

According to the Utah Division of Water Rights, the lake contributes to Wasatch Front snowfall. About 95% of the state’s water supply comes from overall snowpack.

When lake levels drop, they increase the public’s risk of exposure to harmful chemicals contained in the lakebed. As the dust dries, the wind picks the particles up, polluting nearby areas.

Air pollution poses risks to human health, having been linked to several diseases. If left unchecked, it could put the health of visitors and athletes at risk during the 2034 Olympic games.

Great Salt Lake is also home to numerous species, both native and migratory. Each year, as shorebirds move to warmer climates, they stop to rest and refuel at Great Salt Lake.

Finally, the Utah Division of Water Rights said that the lake provides about $1.9 billion annually to the state’s economy.