New Orleans Saints fire head coach Dennis Allen after seventh straight loss

Nov 4, 2024, 9:52 AM

CNN's Profile Picture

BY BEN MORSE, CNN


(CNN) The New Orleans Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen on Monday, a day after the team suffered their seventh straight loss, which is the longest losing streak for the franchise since 1999.

Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi was named as the interim coach.

“Dennis has been part of our organization for many years. He is highly regarded within the NFL,” Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement. “He has been extremely loyal and professional and most importantly an excellent football coach for us.

“All of this makes today very tough for me and our organization. However, this decision is something that I felt we needed to make at this time. I wish nothing but the best in the future for Dennis and his family. He will always be considered in the highest regard by me and everyone within our organization.”

Allen is the second NFL head coach to be fired this season after the New York Jets parted with Robert Saleh last month.

He was appointed head coach in 2022 after working as the team’s defensive coordinator between 2015 and 2021 under Sean Payton.

In three seasons at the helm of the franchise, Allen had a combined 18-25 record with no playoff appearances.

The Saints’ 2024 season has been blighted by injuries, with quarterback Derek Carr missing time with an oblique strain and many of the team’s offensive weapons also going down.

Rashid Shaheed was ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious injury suffered in Week 6, while his fellow wide receiver Chris Olave has had two concussions, the most recent coming on Sunday when he was taken to hospital and subsequently released.

Allen’s firing came after the Saints’ 23-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 9, the team’s seventh loss in a row having won their opening two games in impressive fashion.

New Orleans scored 91 points in those two victories but since then has struggled to stop opposing defenses and keep up the big-scoring performances.

After the defeat to Carolina, Allen said he was “hurting.”

When asked by reporters on Sunday about whether a mid-season coaching change might be beneficial, Allen said: “I just think we’ve got to do better.”

The 52-year-old added: “But yeah, as a rule, I don’t believe that (a coaching change) is the difference. So we’ll evaluate where we are and we’ll make changes based on what we think our issues are.”

The (2-7) Saints are tied for last place with the Panthers in the NFC South.

This is the second time Allen has been fired as a head coach midseason having been released by the then-Oakland Raiders in 2014; coincidently, Carr was also his quarterback then.

“(Allen) is an excellent football coach,” Saints executive vice president and general manger Mickey Loomis said. “This season, we have had an avalanche of injuries. It took its toll. DA has never offered excuses, he fought each day for this organization and this team and that is what makes today disappointing.

“Dennis has been an integral part of this organization’s success for the better part of twenty years. He will be missed.”

The Saints host the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns in Week 10 and 11 respectively before going on bye in Week 12.

Sports

