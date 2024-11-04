On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Duchesne County inmate wanted after escaping during transport to rehab center

Nov 4, 2024, 10:41 AM

A wanted poster for Gattlyn Nicholes who is on the run from the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office....

A wanted poster for Gattlyn Nicholes who is on the run from the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office. (The Duchesne County Sheriff's Office)

(The Duchesne County Sheriff's Office)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

DUCHESNE — A man who was arrested for several crimes over the summer is now on the run and suspected of lighting a stolen motorhome on fire.

On Oct. 31, the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said it was looking for 32-year-old Gattlyn Nicholes after he was released from jail to go to a rehabilitation facility on Oct. 1. Police believe Nicholes fled from police before being at the facility.


According to arrest documents, Nicholes was suspected of committing several crimes in the summer, including stealing several trailers, vehicles, and firearms and fleeing from police. Nicholes is also a convicted felon and is restricted from owning firearms.

The sheriff’s office suspects that Nicholes is also involved in a motorhome theft, which was found on fire on Oct. 23 on Highway 35.

The office believes that Nicholes is in the Hanna/Tabiona area of Duchesne County. Police suspect that Nicholes has changed his appearance and is now clean-shaven.

If you have any information on Nicholes’s whereabouts, you can contact the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office at 1-435-738-2015 or 1-435-738-0196 or email the office at sheriff@duchesne.utah.gov. 

