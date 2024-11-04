1 killed, 1 injured in Weber County crash

FARR WEST, Weber County — One person was killed and a second person was injured in a collision between two cars on Monday, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Sometime early morning Monday, a Ford Focus was traveling north on 2000 West in Farr West, and a Subaru Outback was traveling in the opposite direction on the same road, the DPS said. The driver of the Ford Focus “left its lane,” striking the Subaru.

“The driver of the Ford Focus was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries,” the DPS said.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials believe the driver of the Ford Focus may have been impaired, but the investigation was still ongoing later Monday morning.

Authorities did not specify what intersecting road the crash occurred or give any other location details.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.