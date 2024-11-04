TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU’s Home Game Against Kansas

On the Site:
Nov 4, 2024, 10:31 AM

PROVO, Utah – BYU football gets a second crack in their Big 12 era against the Kansas Jayhawks. This year, the game will be played in Provo at LaVell Edwards on November 16.

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff time and TV info for BYU’s revenge opportunity against Kansas.

Kickoff for the November 16 matchup will be at 8:15 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Last season, Kansas defeated BYU 38-27 in Lawrence in BYU’s first-ever Big 12 Conference game.

Entering this year, Kansas was considered one of the favorites to be in contention for the Big 12 title. That hasn’t happened as the Jayhawks are 2-6 and 1-4 in Big 12 play.

Meanwhile, BYU was a preseason 13th-place pick that is currently atop the Big 12 standings at 5-0 in the league and 8-0 overall.

This will be the third all-time meeting between the two programs, with Kansas posting a 2-0 record in the previous meetings. The first meeting was on Christmas Day in the 1992 Aloha Bowl.

Kansas is making its first-ever trip to Provo.

Before BYU and Kansas square off, they have games this upcoming weekend. BYU travels 45 miles north to take on rival Utah in Salt Lake City. Kansas will face

Remaining BYU Football schedule for the 2024 season

Aug. 31 – BYU 41, Southern Illinois 13

Sept. 6 – BYU 18, SMU 15

Sept. 14 – BYU 34, Wyoming 14

Sept. 21 — BYU 38, No. 13 Kansas State 9

Sept. 28 — No. 22 BYU 34, Baylor 28

Oct. 12 — No. 14 BYU 41, Arizona 19

Oct. 18 — No. 13 BYU 38, Oklahoma State 35

Oct. 26 — No. 11 BYU 37, UCF 24

November 9 | at Utah Utes

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 pm (MST)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 16 | Kansas Jayhawks

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 23 | at Arizona State Sun Devils

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Stadium: Mountain America Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN Network)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 30 | Houston Cougars

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

