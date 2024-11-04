Rep. Brady Brammer wins special election for Utah Senate seat

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah House lawmaker has won a special election to fill a potential upcoming vacancy in Senate District 21.

Rep. Brady Brammer, R-Highland, defeated four other candidates Saturday to fill the Utah Senate seat currently held by Sen. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine.

After three rounds of voting, Utah County GOP delegates selected Brammer over Bill Lee, a former county commissioner, 62% to 38%.

Kennedy, who’s running for Congress, recently submitted a letter of resignation from the Senate that will take effect January 1 if his bid for higher office is successful. He’s the GOP nominee for Utah’s third congressional district, which is being vacated by Rep. John Curtis and has been reliably Republican for decades. Curtis is running for the U.S. Senate to replace Mitt Romney.

Kennedy faces Democratic candidate Glenn Wright in the third district race, which will be decided this week with the general election on Tuesday.

Brammer, an attorney, has served in the Utah House of Representatives since 2019. He currently chairs the powerful House Rules Committee.

The same Republican delegates who elected Brammer this past weekend will eventually pick his replacement in the Utah House if Kennedy’s resignation happens and Brammer moves to the Senate.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in the Senate,” Brammer told KSL TV in a statement Monday. “We have the greatest state and citizens in America, and I am honored to serve the citizens of Utah. I look forward to listening and finding solutions and opportunities for our citizens.”