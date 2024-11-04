On the Site:
Voters may need to bundle up as cold front hits Utah

Nov 4, 2024, 12:01 PM | Updated: 2:59 pm

Snow in Little Cottonwood Canyon. (Courtesy Konda Quinton)

Snow in Little Cottonwood Canyon. (Courtesy Konda Quinton)

(Courtesy Konda Quinton)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re planning to vote in person on Tuesday, you may need to bundle up. Another cold front is fast-tracking toward Utah, bringing snow along with it.

According to KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson, a “weak system” is headed for Utah on Election Day.

County election results in Utah will be held until last voter in line has cast their ballot

“This is a moisture-starved cold front that will mainly impact northern Utah in the morning and afternoon,” Johnson said. The cold front Tuesday will produce some rain and snow showers, but the nature of the storm will affect how much precipitation Utahns can expect.

“The lack of organization, quick-moving nature and north-south progression of this front will really limit how much water we get out of it,” Johnson said.

According to the National Weather Service, a slight chance of snow is expected at approximately 11 p.m. Monday, “mixing with rain after 2 a.m.”

Gusty winds near 45 to 55 miles per hour are expected Monday night along Interstate 15 between Cedar City and St. George, within Black Ridge Canyon, the NWS reported. Power outages are possible, and outdoor objects should be secured or brought inside to minimize damages.

On Tuesday, the NWS projected the rain and snow would likely become all snow after 2 p.m., with little or no snow accumulation expected.

Johnson reported that Utah’s valleys could see .10″ of water, with .25″ in the mountains, “which would amount to a couple inches of snow.”

Wednesday’s weather is expected to be sunny with calm winds, according to the NWS.

“The biggest impact will be the reinforcement of cold air through the end of the workweek,” Johnson said.

Storm models estimate the next storm will hit the state on Nov. 12.

