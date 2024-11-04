Utah v. Colorado Time, TV Network Announced

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s a big noon kick for Utah against Colorado next Saturday. The Utes and Buffaloes will kickoff from Folsom Field at 10:00 a.m. MT on November 16.

This will be the team’s fourth daytime kick-off this season.

Utah/Colorado TV Broadcast Information

The game will be broadcast on FOX.

GAME TIME ANNOUNCEMENT‼️ 🆚 Colorado

🏟️ Folsom Field

⏰ SAT 11.16 | 10:00AM MT

📺 FOX

Utah, Colorado meet for first time as Big 12 members

The November matchup in Colorado will be a first for the two former Pac-12 programs.

Utha has largely controlled the series, however, coach Deion Sanders has the Buffs playing really good football.

Utah Football’s Remaining 2024 Schedule

Utah Football vs. BYU Cougars on Saturday, November, 9

Utah Football @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16

Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23

Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

