Utah v. Colorado Time, TV Network Announced

Nov 4, 2024, 11:41 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s a big noon kick for Utah against Colorado next Saturday. The Utes and Buffaloes will kickoff from Folsom Field at 10:00 a.m. MT on November 16.

This will be the team’s fourth daytime kick-off this season.

Utah/Colorado TV Broadcast Information

The game will be broadcast on FOX.

Utah, Colorado meet for first time as Big 12 members

The November matchup in Colorado will be a first for the two former Pac-12 programs.

Utha has largely controlled the series, however, coach Deion Sanders has the Buffs playing really good football.

Utah Football’s Remaining 2024 Schedule

  • Utah Football vs. BYU Cougars on Saturday, November, 9
  • Utah Football @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16
  • Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23
  • Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

