BYU Coaches Educating Players On Significance Of Rivalry Against Utah

Nov 4, 2024, 11:47 AM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, UtahBYU football coaches are emphasizing the significance of the rivalry with Utah to their players.

The last time these in-state rivals played against each other on the gridiron was in 2021. BYU won 26-17 in Provo, ending a nine-game losing streak to the Utes.

Now, the series returns to what it once knew: conference play. For the first time since 2010, BYU and Utah are meeting in the same league, this time in a Power 4 Conference, the Big 12.

Three years away

In today’s era of consistent roster change in college football, three years without the game means few have experienced the intensity of this matchup.

This rivalry has caused public service announcements, with messages from each school’s President emphasizing “Rival Right” along I-15 and social media videos leading up to this year’s game.

It’s as intense as they come, and coaches want that message to resonate with the players who haven’t been part of it yet.

“We’re sitting in a team meeting the other day, and it was actually right before one of my special teams meetings; I got up in front of everybody, and I just asked, ‘Who’s played in this game?’ There’s like 10 guys that have played in this game,” BYU Special Teams Coordinator and Defensive Ends coach Kelly Popping told DJ & PK on the KSL Sports Zone.

“You go back to 2021, that’s two full seasons. There’s not many guys that have played in this game, and I’m sure it’s similar for them. I’m watching the film, and I see a couple of guys here and there that have played, but there’s not a lot of guys on either side that have had a major impact in this game.”

Tyler Batty, Connor Pay, Keanu Hill, Jakob Robinson, and John Nelson were some of the current BYU players who participated in the 2021 meeting.

BYU and Utah have staff who have experienced the game in a variety of ways

The good news for both sides of the rivalry is that many coaches have experienced this matchup as players and coaches.

If you include analysts, 12 coaches on BYU’s staff played in the BYU-Utah rivalry matchup. Some donned the red, including defensive coordinator Jay Hill and defensive tackles coach Sione Po’uha.

BYU’s staff is leaning into educating their players on what this game means.

“Coach Hill did a great job [last Wednesday], getting in front of our defense and educating them on what this rivalry is all about, giving it a little bit of history. We look at our whole staff, including Coach Ena, Coach Gilford, and Coach Po’uha. All of us have played in this game, and all of us coached in this game, so we know what it’s about. It’s about us educating the players and what it’s all about. Not getting them stressed, but it’s fun.”

Expect a four-quarter game

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick is no stranger to the game. He experienced it as a wide receiver at BYU. Then, he was on the sideline as a graduate assistant for LaVell Edwards’ final season in 2000, worked for Gary Crowton, then coached across rival lines at Utah, and now he is the offensive play-caller at BYU.

“If you talk about it too much, then you can blow it out of proportion. If you don’t talk about it enough, you don’t want guys to be caught off guard because this is serious,” BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said to Hans & Scotty G. on the KSL Sports Zone. “But I think everybody knows this is a big game. It’s important no matter what the situation. No matter what the records are.”

Part of the education is understanding that regardless of the records or circumstances entering these rivalry games, they typically go down to the wire.

Undefeated BYU is bracing for that as it gears up to face a Utah team currently on a four-game losing streak.

“It’s usually a four-quarter game, and often it’s been a game that goes all the way to the very end,” said Roderick. “I’ve been involved with several of these games where the game was decided on the last play of the game. So that’s been the case most of the time. It’s a four-quarter game, and we’re expecting the same this time. I know we’re playing against a really good team. They’ve got a lot of good players and good coaches and we’re expecting their very best.”

No. 9 BYU at Utah

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM – BYU broadcast)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

