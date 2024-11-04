County election results in Utah will be held until last voter in line has cast their ballot

SALT LAKE CITY — Early election results will be delayed in Utah on Election Day to prevent influence on voters, according to the Lieutenant Governor’s Office.

On Monday, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said she instructed country clerks not to publish election results “until every Utahn waiting in line when the polls close has had a chance to vote.”

“We will keep everyone updated if there are any delays and ask for patience as our county officials administer the election,” Henderson said in a press release.

Election results, both national and local, will be displayed as they come in on KSLTV.com.

Henderson also urged anyone who has not submitted their ballots to postmark them by Monday and encouraged dropping them off at a drop box before 8 p.m. on Election Day. If your ballot isn’t postmarked correctly, it will not be counted.

RELATED: How to vote in Utah’s Nov. 5 election.

The official Vote Utah website provides information on where to find an in-person polling location or a secure ballot drop box.

Election results will be posted and updated on the election results website.

Vote watch

We want to help make sure your vote counts. If you have questions about the voting process, our KSL Investigates Vote Watch team is here to look into any issues you may encounter. Click here to leave your tip or text or leave a voicemail at 385-707-6153.

Voting Info

The deadline to register to vote by mail or online had passed by Monday, meaning unregistered voters would have to visit an early voting location or an Election Day location.

According to the state, you will need to present two forms of identification to the poll workers.

If you are unsure of your voter registration status, you can visit the Utah election website.