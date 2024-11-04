San Juan County Sheriff’s Office found with statutory violations of county bank account

SALT LAKE CITY — The Office of the State Auditor found statutory violations of the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office bank account Monday after receiving complaints over non-compliance.

According to a release from the state auditor, the Office received a complaint stating the Sheriff’s Office had sole oversight of a bank account holding county funds through a hotline that receives complaints about statutory non-compliance.

“While the Sheriff’s Office had maintained the bank account in question for many years and multiple sheriffs’ terms, the lack of oversight from the county commissioners, treasurer, and auditor is a violation of state statute,” the release said.

On Monday, the state auditor reported three findings detailing statutory violations within the aforementioned bank account after conducting an independent assessment:

The use of Sheriff’s Office bank account violated statutes and financial reporting requirements;

The Sheriff’s Office bank account revenues and expenditures need additional review to determine propriety and reasonableness of transactions;

The county should assess and improve financial procedures and internal controls in the Sheriff’s Office going forward.

“It is crucial that counties maintain proper internal controls and oversight through the separation of duties between county commissioners, the treasurer, the auditor, and the sheriff,” John Dougall, state auditor, said.

Recommendations from the state auditor’s office included county officials implementing a control structure, auditing past account activity, and improving associated internal controls and policies.