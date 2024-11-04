BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Utah Game
Nov 4, 2024, 1:00 PM
PROVO, Utah – The weekly BYU football depth chart for game nine against Utah is out.
BYU enters the matchup with an undefeated 8-0 overall and 5-0 record in Big 12 play. They are gearing up to face a Utah team that is currently on a four-game losing streak, 4-4 overall and 1-4 in the Big 12.
#BYU‘s depth chart for Utah week.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/6uLxoPj1hp
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 4, 2024
BYU football depth chart entering the rivalry game against Utah
This week’s depth chart has no changes from the previous listing entering the UCF game two weeks ago.
Quarterback
Jake Retzlaff
Gerry Bohanon
Running Back
LJ Martin
-OR- Hinckley “Folau” Ropati
-OR- Miles Davis
-OR- Sione I Moa
-OR- Enoch Nawahine
-OR- Pokaiaua Haunga
Wide Receiver
Chase Roberts
Parker Kingston
Wide Receiver
Darius Lassiter
Cody Hagen
Wide Receiver
Keelan Marion
-OR- Jojo Phillips
Tight End
Keanu Hill
Mata’ava Ta’ase
-OR- Ethan Erickson
-OR- Ryner Swanson
Left Tackle
Caleb Etienne
Isaiah Jatta
Left Guard
Weylin Lapuaho
Bruce Mitchell
Center
Sonny Makasini
-OR- Bruce Mitchell
Jake Eichorn
Right Guard
Bruce Mitchell
-OR- Austin Leausa
-OR- Sonny Makasini
Right Tackle
Brayden Keim
Austin Leausa
Defensive End
Tyler Batty
Bodie Schoonover
-OR- Viliami Po’uha
Nose
John Nelson
Joshua Singh
David Latu
Tackle
Blake Mangelson
Luke Toomalatai
-OR- John Taumoepeau
Outside Edge
Logan Lutui
-OR- Isaiah Bagnah
Ephraim Asiata
SAM
Isaiah Glasker
Aisea Moa
-OR- Choe Bryant-Strother
MACK
Harrison Taggart
Siale Esera
-OR- Sione Moa
ROVER
Jack Kelly
Ace Kaufusi
Miles Hall
Strong Safety
Crew Wakley
-OR- Raider Damuni
-OR- Micah Harper
Talan Alfrey
-OR- Ethan Slade
Free Safety
Tanner Wall
Tommy Prassas
-OR- Faletau Satuala
Nickel
Jakob Robinson
Jonathan Kabeya
Ethan Slade
Cornerback
Jakob Robinson
Evan Johnson
Jayden Dunlap
Cornerback
Marque Collins
-OR- Mory Bamba
Therrian Alexander III
Punter
Sam Vander Haar
Landon Rehkow
Kickoffs
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Place Kicker
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Holder
Sam Vander Haar
Landon Rehkow
Long Snapper
Dalton Riggs
Cannon Skidmore
Returners
Parker Kingston
-OR- Keelan Marion
-OR- Chase Roberts
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.
Take us with you wherever you go.
Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.