FOOD & RECIPES

Recipe: Smith’s chef Jeff Jackson’s honey garlic chicken fried rice

Nov 4, 2024, 2:15 PM

BY KSL TV


SALT LAKE CITY Chef Jeff Jackson joined KSL TV on Monday to demonstrate how to make his honey garlic chicken fried rice.

Ingredients:

For the rice:

2 tbsp. butter + 2 tbsp. oil

1 chicken breast, chopped

1 bunch green onion, chopped

1 tbsp. minced garlic

1 1/2 c. mixed veggies

4 c. cooked rice (1 1/2 c. raw)

1 tsp. kosher salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

Reserved green onion and sesame seeds to garnish

For the sauce:

2 tbsp. soy sauce

2 tbsp. honey

2 tsp. sesame oil

2 tsp. lime juice

2 tsp chili crisp

Directions:

  1. Mix the sauce ingredients in a bowl. Add the chopped chicken and allow it to marinate 15-30 minutes.
  2. Heat a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the oil and butter. Once the butter melts, add in the chicken, reserving the sauce marinade for later. Toss the chicken around as it cooks for 1 minute. Add in the green onion (reserving a couple tbsp. for garnish) and garlic and cook another minute.
  3. Add in the mixed vegetables and cook another minute. Add in the rice and the reserved sauce marinade and toss or stir to combine. Cook 1-2 minutes and prepare to serve.
  4. Serve warm garnished with reserved green onion and sesame seeds. Enjoy!

Chef Jeff Jackson’s honey garlic chicken fried rice. (KSL TV)

