Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/Utah Presser

Nov 4, 2024, 2:33 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU football travels 45 miles north this week to take on the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City.

In preparation for the rivalry game, BYU kicked off another game week with a virtual press conference from head coach Kalani Sitake.

Sitake spent 16 minutes during his weekly Zoom call with the media on Monday to set the stage for Saturday’s first meeting between the in-state rivals as Big 12 programs.

Kody Epps and Connor Pay are “doubtful”

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake provided an injury update on two injured players entering Saturday’s rivalry game against Utah.

Sitake noted that wide receiver Kody Epps and center Connor Pay are “doubtful” for Saturday.

“I think there’s a responsibility from our end to decide if we’re putting them at risk or not. I really believe we’ve got to be careful,” Sitake said. “Last week, we got a good look at them. We’re not comfortable enough for us to say that they will be ready.”

Both players have been out since suffering injuries in the road win at Baylor on September 28.

BYU has started Bruce Mitchell at center in Pay’s place, and Keelan Marion has received increased snaps in Epps’ absence.

LJ Martin is 100%

While BYU will continue without Kody Epps and Connor Pay, Kalani Sitake gave a positive update on running back LJ Martin.

The sophomore ball carrier suffered a bruise on his leg against UCF two weeks ago. Last week, Sitake said Martin would fully participate in practice during the bye. Coming out of the bye, Sitake gave a positive update on Martin, who has rushed for more than 100 yards in the past two games.

“Looking at LJ from the UCF game, he’s going to be 100% [this week],” said Sitake.

LJ Martin is BYU’s leading rusher this season at 357 rushing yards on 64 carries. He’s averaging 5.6 yards per carry and has five touchdowns in five games played this season.

Preparing for Utah QBs Isaac Wilson and Brandon Rose

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham is keeping his starting quarterback decision close to the vest entering the rivalry game. The two options are Isaac Wilson and Brandon Rose.

Rose stepped into the Houston game to replace Wilson two weeks ago.

Sitake was asked how they would prepare for the two quarterbacks.

“We’ve got to prepare for anything that they can throw at us. They’ve had an extra week, so there’s a lot of different things that we have to probably over prepare for, but that’s OK. I’d rather be that way,” Sitake said. “We have to take a look at all of the quarterbacks that are on the roster and be ready for them. I think Jay [Hill] ‘s got a good start on that.”

Kalani Sitake understands Utah’s challenges in figuring out their quarterback situation every week.

“I don’t think you can give Utah a hard time about it. They’re trying to figure it out. We’ve been there before, trying to figure out who will be the best guy to earn the spot. We just have to prepare for all of those guys. Part of that is just us being assignment-sound and not worrying about who’s behind center. For us, we don’t have to really worry too much about that. They’re very capable players and they have a lot of talent on their team. So they have our respect.”

Historically, “a lot of parity” between BYU and Utah

BYU football hasn’t defeated Utah by double figures since 1996. Since Utah upset BYU with a last-second field goal in 1993, there have only been six games in the rivalry decided by double-figures. These games are close.

Sitake was asked why the games are typically close and four-quarter contests in this matchup.

“A lot of emotions and a lot of parity between the teams and it doesn’t really matter a lot of the records. I think there’s a lot of pride that goes into both sides and tradition,” said Sitake.

The history of close games in this rivalry is reflected in the game’s prognostications. BYU opened up as a five-point favorite over Utah, who comes into the game on a four-game losing streak.

Describing Kyle Whittingham

One of the questions Sitake was asked on Monday centered around Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Sitake was asked how he would describe Whittingham to someone who’s never met him.

The ninth-year BYU head coach, who worked on Whittingham’s staff for a decade at Utah, initially replied, “Oh, man.”

Then he went on to say, “Well, great mentor, a great friend, and a great competitor. He is a football guy. And you know, he’s tough and he holds his guys accountable. But there’s a good side to him that I’ve seen, and I think everybody’s seen that, that he cares about his players and he cares about his staff. I’ve been a benefactor of that and I’ve been able to be his close friend.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

