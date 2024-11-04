Need a ride to the polls on Election Day? Here are some resources in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — There are a few options available to Utah voters if they need a ride to the polls on Tuesday.

The first is to reach out to Utah’s political parties.

Mason Hughes, communication director for the Utah Democratic Party, told KSL NewsRadio they will be referring people to the Lyft app. They’ll provide special promo codes that could land them a free ride to the polls.

However, he also said they would try to help in other ways if that method doesn’t work for some people.

“If people really need some transportation and they don’t want to use the Lyft code… we’re going to do whatever it takes to help everyone make their voice heard,” Hughes said.

Utah GOP Party Chair Robert Axson told KSL NewsRadio they have asked party members to help their friends and neighbors if they need it.

Axson also said they have asked people who need help finding a ride to reach out to them as soon as possible. He said they would get a voter’s local party leaders involved if they need help.

Additional ways to get a ride to the polls in Utah

Uber and Lyft can also help. The apps are offering riders 50% or up to $10 off their trips to the polls on Election Day.

UTA services will be operating on Tuesday as well. However, a spokesperson confirmed to KSL NewsRadio they will be operating under their normal rates.

If you have any questions about how to vote in Tuesday’s election, click here.