ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

16-year-old injured after riding on top of a vehicle at school parking lot

Nov 4, 2024, 3:21 PM | Updated: 7:03 pm

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

VERNAL — A 16-year-old girl was injured after she fell off the hood of a vehicle and was trapped underneath it Monday.

Two 16-year-olds were riding on the hood of a vehicle in the Terra Academy Charter School parking lot, according to a Facebook post from the Vernal Police Department. An 18-year-old student of the school was reportedly driving.

Both 16-year-olds slipped off the front of the vehicle’s hood, “resulting in one of the juveniles being trapped under the vehicle,” police said.

First responders arrived and reportedly worked to lift the vehicle off the girl, along with bystanders. Police said she was successfully extricated from underneath the vehicle and was transported to a hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family, wishing her a prompt recovery,” the Facebook post said.

The school has arranged for counselors to be on campus throughout the day to provide support to staff and students, police said.

Terra Academy issued a statement to staff and families following the incident, and said the school went on lockdown.

“We would like to share with you that there was an accident today that involved a few Terra students. One of the students was injured and is receiving medical attention, and the student is in our thoughts and prayers as we remain in touch with the family throughout the day,” the statement said. “We’d like to thank our first responders for their swift assistance and dedication for the quick response! We would also like to thank our staff and students for their cooperation during the lockdown today.”

Police reported the case is under investigation and will be reviewed for charges.

No identifying information or condition of anyone else involved was released at the time of publication.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

