Two Colorado residents charged for stealing from Canyonlands National Park

Nov 4, 2024, 3:39 PM

two people suspected of archeological theft...

Images obtained and grouped together of two people in the Cave Spring area of Canyonlands National Park (NPS)

(NPS)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

MOAB — Two Colorado residents are accused of stealing antique nails at the Cave Spring Cowboy Camp in Canyonlands National Park.

According to court documents, Roxanne McKnight, 39, and Dusty Spencer, 43, of Durango, Colorado, were charged on Tuesday with theft of government property worth $1,000 or less, possessing archeological resources, and entering an archeological resource.

Federal prosecutors allege that on March 23, McKnight and Spencer entered a fenced-off area of Canyonlands National Park, where they then handled and stole numerous historic artifacts preserved in the Cave Springs Cowboy Camp.

Cave Spring Canyonlands National Park

Men who wrangled cattle from the late 1800s to 1975, leaving camps behind in Canyonlands National Park. This is an undated photo. (NPS, Neal Herbert)

According to the Department of Justice press release, the historic area was fenced off and clearly marked with warnings prohibiting visitors from entering.

The DOJ said McKnight and Spencer will make their initial court appearance on Nov. 8 at the United States District Court in Moab.

