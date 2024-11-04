On the Site:
Markkanen Doubtful Vs. Bulls As Jazz Look For First Win

Nov 4, 2024, 3:39 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will look for their first win of the season when they play the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

All-Star Lauri Markkanen went through shootaround with the team but is listed as doubtful due to back spasms.

At 0-6, the Jazz are the only winless team in the NBA.

Jazz Face Stronger-Than-Expected Bulls

The Bulls are off to a better start than anticipated, opening the season with a .500 record through six games.

Despite Friday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the plucky Bulls roster has already recorded wins over the Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Orlando early in the season.

Veteran Zach LaVine is off to a terrific start after returning from a foot injury that cost him the second half of the 2023-24 campaign.

The two-time All-Star is averaging 22.7 points per game while shooting a stellar 49 percent from the floor and 45 percent from three.

LaVine is listed as questionable against the Jazz due to a right adductor strain.

The Jazz meanwhile are off to their worst start since 2011-12 when they opened the season 0-8.

The six-game losing streak is tied for the longest by any NBA to open a season since the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans had winless streaks of seven and eight games to open the 2016-17 season.

The Jazz have been outscored by 112 points in their six losses, and are one of only nine teams in NBA history who have been outscored by at least 100 over a six-game losing streak to open a season.

Jazz Injuries

DOUBTFUL – Lauri Markkanen (back spasms)

OUT – Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis)

OUT – Isaiah Collier (right hamstring)

OUT – Taylor Hendricks (fibula fracture)

Bulls Injuries

PROBABLE – Josh Giddey (illness)

PROBABLE – Jalen Smith (left knee)

PROBABLE – Patrick Williams (right shoulder)

QUESTIONABLE – Zach LaVine (right adductor)

OUT – Lonzo Ball (right wrist)

How To Watch, Stream Jazz vs. Bulls

The Jazz will face the Bulls at 6:30 p.m. MST on Monday in Chicago. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

