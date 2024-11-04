On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Draper police offering reward for info on vandals targeting gay couple’s home

Nov 4, 2024, 4:29 PM | Updated: 6:50 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK AND SHELBY LOFTON, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

DRAPER — Police are searching for four men who smashed into a vinyl fence of a same-sex couple early Saturday morning.

According to the Draper Police Department, the four men were caught on security camera jumping into the fence near 300 E. 13400 South at approximately 3 a.m.

“The suspects cover their faces; however, investigators believe someone may have information regarding this incident or may be able to identify the suspects,” the department said in a press release.

The video shows four men approaching the fence, with three of them stopping and running to the fence and destroying parts of the property. All four men are seen running off after damaging the fence. The footage also shows a man appearing to be videotaping them jumping into the fence.

However, this is not the first time this property has been a target for vandalism.

In November 2023, KSL TV interviewed the homeowners, Bryce Abplanalp and Jeff Romney Wright, after their pride flag was reported stolen five different times in 18 months.

Lt. Pat Evans with Draper police said the department would not tolerate this kind of hate in its neighborhood.

“We should be able to be proud of who we are and what we believe in, and we should be able to do that without being victims of crime,” Evans said.

Evens said the Draper couple has experienced over $6,000 in property damage in the last few years. The department has a community policing officer assigned to the family to help them with the targeted harassment.

“It would be a big coincidence if it weren’t the same folks, or at least one or two of the people involved each time. So we’re treating it as though it’s the same group of people,” Evans said.

Security footage capturing four men walking to the fence and before destroying it on Nov. 2, 2024. (The Draper Police Department) Security footage capturing four men walking to the fence and before destroying it on Nov. 2, 2024. (The Draper Police Department) Security footage capturing three men running into a vinyl fence and fleeing on Nov. 2, 2024. (The Draper Police Department) Security footage capturing three men running into a vinyl fence and fleeing on Nov. 2, 2024. (The Draper Police Department) Security footage capturing three men running into a vinyl fence and fleeing on Nov. 2, 2024. (The Draper Police Department) Security footage capturing three men running into a vinyl fence and fleeing on Nov. 2, 2024. (The Draper Police Department)

While police do not think any of the suspects are trying to harm the family physically, Evans said they are taking what happened on Saturday seriously and would consider felony charges against the four men.

“We’re taking it very seriously. Each time that this happens, we canvass the area, we look for cameras, we look for video footage,” Evans said. “We’re doing our due diligence because we want these people held accountable for all of their actions.”

Abplanalp and Wright provided a written statement to KSL TV about the recent damages against their property, saying:

We appreciate the public’s help in identifying the indifuals responsible so the vandalism towards our family can stop. The fact that this has happened multiple times to our family is frustrating and the fact that it’s escalated to individuals wearing masks is alarming. Beyond the financial aspects of repairing our fence and flag, our children – like all children – desver to feel save in their own home. We hope that even those that may have negative feelings towards our family or the LGBT+ community, could at least respect that children deserve to feel safe in their own homes. We hope anyone with information steps forward and works with police.

The department is offering a reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the men. You can contact the Draper Police Department at 801-840-4000.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

shooting 110424...

Larry D. Curtis

1 person hospitalized after shooting involving US Marshals

A person is in the custody of U.S. Marshals who are, according to preliminary information, acting as part of a fugitive task force.

1 hour ago

Dr. David Harrison Broadbent is facing one count of forcible sexual abuse. More than 200 women file...

Garna Mejia

Utah County OB/GYN accused of sexual assault makes court appearance

A Utah County doctor accused with sexually abusing a patient was back in court Monday.

1 hour ago

Security footage capturing three men running into a vinyl fence and fleeing on Nov. 2, 2024....

Michael Houck and Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

Draper police offering reward for info on vandals targeting gay couple’s home

Police are searching for four men who smashed into a vinyl fence of a same-sex couple early Saturday morning.

3 hours ago

two people suspected of archeological theft...

Michael Houck

Two Colorado residents charged for stealing from Canyonlands National Park

Two Colorado residents are accused of stealing antique nails at the Cave Spring Cowboy Camp in Canyonlands National Park. 

4 hours ago

A wanted poster for Gattlyn Nicholes who is on the run from the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office....

Michael Houck

Duchesne County inmate wanted after escaping during transport to rehab center

A man who was arrested for several crimes over the summer is now on the run and suspected of lighting a stolen motorhome on fire.

8 hours ago

FILE - Uinta County Sherrif's Office booked a man and his passenger after running from police Frida...

Alton Barnhart

Utah man arrested after running to Wyoming border, police say

Uinta County Sherrif's Office booked a man and his passenger after running from police Friday afternoon.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Draper police offering reward for info on vandals targeting gay couple’s home