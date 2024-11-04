Draper police offering reward for info on vandals targeting gay couple’s home

DRAPER — Police are searching for four men who smashed into a vinyl fence of a same-sex couple early Saturday morning.

According to the Draper Police Department, the four men were caught on security camera jumping into the fence near 300 E. 13400 South at approximately 3 a.m.

“The suspects cover their faces; however, investigators believe someone may have information regarding this incident or may be able to identify the suspects,” the department said in a press release.

The video shows four men approaching the fence, with three of them stopping and running to the fence and destroying parts of the property. All four men are seen running off after damaging the fence. The footage also shows a man appearing to be videotaping them jumping into the fence.

However, this is not the first time this property has been a target for vandalism.

In November 2023, KSL TV interviewed the homeowners, Bryce Abplanalp and Jeff Romney Wright, after their pride flag was reported stolen five different times in 18 months.

Lt. Pat Evans with Draper police said the department would not tolerate this kind of hate in its neighborhood.

“We should be able to be proud of who we are and what we believe in, and we should be able to do that without being victims of crime,” Evans said.

Evens said the Draper couple has experienced over $6,000 in property damage in the last few years. The department has a community policing officer assigned to the family to help them with the targeted harassment.

“It would be a big coincidence if it weren’t the same folks, or at least one or two of the people involved each time. So we’re treating it as though it’s the same group of people,” Evans said.

While police do not think any of the suspects are trying to harm the family physically, Evans said they are taking what happened on Saturday seriously and would consider felony charges against the four men.

“We’re taking it very seriously. Each time that this happens, we canvass the area, we look for cameras, we look for video footage,” Evans said. “We’re doing our due diligence because we want these people held accountable for all of their actions.”

Abplanalp and Wright provided a written statement to KSL TV about the recent damages against their property, saying:

We appreciate the public’s help in identifying the indifuals responsible so the vandalism towards our family can stop. The fact that this has happened multiple times to our family is frustrating and the fact that it’s escalated to individuals wearing masks is alarming. Beyond the financial aspects of repairing our fence and flag, our children – like all children – desver to feel save in their own home. We hope that even those that may have negative feelings towards our family or the LGBT+ community, could at least respect that children deserve to feel safe in their own homes. We hope anyone with information steps forward and works with police.

The department is offering a reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the men. You can contact the Draper Police Department at 801-840-4000.