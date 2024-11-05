On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
How To Vote
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

MATT GEPHARDT

Location, location, location: How supermarkets influence the foods you buy

Nov 4, 2024, 10:40 PM | Updated: 10:47 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT AND SLOAN SCHRAGE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s happened to all of us: While waiting to pull out into traffic, you’re so focused on oncoming cars you don’t even see the pedestrian just about to cross in front of you.

Or you open the fridge to snag a condiment, and you’re so focused on the top shelf that you completely miss the bottle of ketchup sitting on the shelf below.

Inattentional blindness

It’s called, “inattentional blindness,” and it’s what a magician counts on for sleight-of-hand tricks, such as when they make a coin “disappear” in the palm of one hand and then pull it out of your ear with the other.

You are so focused on one thing, you don’t notice what else is happening in front of you.

And when it happens at a supermarket, it could cost you money when you’re shopping.

Stores and food manufacturers often work together to place higher-priced products at eye-level as part of a shelf-positioning strategy where consumers will need to reach to pick up lower cost options. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)

Shelf positioning

“As a shopper, it’s really important to look around,” said Trae Bodge who runs TrueTrae.com – a consumer website offering tricks on how people can save, which often comes down to understanding the tactics used against us to get us to spend more.

One of those tactics is shelf positioning. Bodge says food manufacturers often work with stores to ensure higher-priced items are featured at the center of a shelf, often at eye-level.

“They want the consumer to have their product right in front of them, so the consumer chooses that item versus another item,” she said.

While there may be dozens of options for a particular food item, we’re often drawn to the stuff that’s right in front of us and miss the lower-priced options often right above or below what’s at front-and-center.

“So rather than just looking at the eye level as a consumer, it’s really good to look high and look low,” Bodge said.

Testing the strategy

Look high and look low – could busting inflation be that simple?

KSL Investigative Producer Sloan Schrage and I put together a list of items that typically come with a variety of options: pasta, canned soup, peanut butter, rice, cooking oil, canned tuna, flour, instant noodles, spices, and canned beans. And then we went shopping.

Right away, we found examples proving the strategy of product positioning to be true. Eye-level garbanzo beans at Harmons priced out at $2.18. But looking up, we found cans from a different brand at less than half that price – $1.25. Looking down a few shelves, we found cans of garbanzo beans selling for only a $1 a can.

Stores and food manufacturers often work together to place higher-priced products at eye-level as part of a shelf-positioning strategy where consumers will need to reach to pick up lower cost options. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)

At Walmart, we found another example of the strategy in an aisle for instant noodles. At eye-level, we found a premium brand priced at $4 for a pack of four meals. But on the bottom shelf, we found the same $4 would buy you 12 meals from a competing brand of noodles.

In the cereal aisle at a Smith’s, the bigger boxes were getting the prime position on the shelves – the ones marketed as “Giant,” “Large,” or “Family” sized. Cereal sold in smaller containers were placed on lower shelves. Technically you’re paying less per ounce for the big boxes, but you’re also paying more to get out the door.

Another example of shelf positioning we found is with cereals. The larger and costlier “Family Size” and “Giant Size” boxes at eye-level were priced higher than boxes on higher and lower shelves. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)

Looking high and low didn’t always pay off. Spices didn’t seem to vary much based on shelf placement. The premium, higher-cost soups tended to be placed way up high in glass containers, out of the reach of children.

At all three stores we shopped, tuna fish from a variety of brands and price points were more-or-less placed at the same level. Interestingly, the more expensive seafood options got a good shelf: location, location, location.

After an afternoon of investigative shopping, we found, indeed, we mostly saved by looking up and down – and with most examples, by a significant amount.

“If you compare the ingredient list, it might be identical,” said Bodge of store brand foods that often tend to be the hardest to reach. “They’re often made in the same factories, and you now just saved significantly.”

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Matt Gephardt

Soup appeared to be an exception to the shelf-positioning strategy. The more pricy, boutique brands...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Location, location, location: How supermarkets influence the foods you buy

The cost of food has risen sharply over the last few years, but that’s not the only reason the tab at checkout can run high. KSL’s inflation buster Matt Gephardt reveals a tactic that could have you paying more.

3 hours ago

Standard Optical is closed for good, leaving customers wondering when they will get the lenses they...

Matt Gephardt

Standard Optical closure becomes permanent: what can customers do now to get their eyewear?

It has been a month since Utah-based eyewear company Standard Optical abruptly shut its doors to all its locations and left customers wondering if they’ll ever get the contact lenses or glasses they’ve paid for.

5 days ago

Mark Steinagel, director of Utah’s Division of Professional Licensing, tells KSL’s Matt Gephard...

Matt Gephardt

Unfinished Business: Is enough being done to shut down unlicensed contractors?

It’s a nasty pattern in our state: unlicensed contractors who abandon jobs, leaving homeowners out thousands. KSL Investigators Matt Gephardt explores the likelihood of criminal charges.

6 days ago

Dennis Deloach shows KSL TV's Matt Gephardt the bid for a landscaping project he says was later aba...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Unfinished Business: Sandy couple says landscapers took thousands, never finished the job

Frustrated Utah homeowners who have been trying to track down the money they paid to an unlicensed contractor who abandoned their job discovered the contractor has done the same thing to several others.

7 days ago

When Morgan Butler asked Maverik to investigate some fraudulet charges he recently recevied, letter...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps Wyoming man sent to collections for thousands of dollars in fuel he says he didn’t buy

Morgan Butler was recently hit with fuel charges that he claims he never made. Worried he'd have to pay thousands for fuel he never bought, Butler asked KSL Investigators to look into it.

20 days ago

Some of the images we’ve seen from Florida and the Carolinas following the devastating one-two pu...

Matt Gephardt

Utahns want to donate money to help people impacted by Helene and Milton, and the bad guys know it

Some of the images we’ve seen from Florida and the Carolinas following the devastating one-two punch of Hurricanes Helene and Milton really tug at the heartstrings.

21 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Location, location, location: How supermarkets influence the foods you buy