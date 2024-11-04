DJ & PK’s Best Utah/BYU Rivalry Moments: Luke Staley Keeps The BYU Cougars’ Perfect Season Intact

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- It is officially the week of the return to conference play for the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes. They will face off for the first time as members of the Big 12 on Saturday, November 9, at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

As a part of the two-week build-up for the long-awaited matchup, DJ & PK are taking a look back at some of the biggest moments between BYU and Utah, and today we travel all the way to 2001 at LaVell Edwards Stadium and another dramatic ending between the Utes and undefeated Cougars.

It was November 17, 2001, and the Utah Utes were visiting Provo for the first time since LaVell Edwards’ retirement and renaming of the stadium. In his first year filling the legend’s shoes, BYU Head Coach Gary Crowton has his team rolling; The Cougars were 10-0 and ranked 8th in the AP Poll.

While BYU boasted zero losses, Utah was having a successful season of their own. The Utes were 7-2 with their only losses at Oregon and at Colorado State.

Although the game was happening in Provo, the away team had won the previous six matchups between the two, meaning recent history was on the Ute’s side.

The game started slow with only 10 points being scored in the first half. Utah opened the scoring shortly after the beginning of the second quarter. Lance Rice took the snap and gave the play action fake, then rolling out to his right and hitting a wide-open Dennis Smith from 13 yards out. BYU’s points came as a drive in the middle of the second quarter fizzled out, ending in a 35-yard field goal from Matt Payne.

The defensive standoff continued throughout the third quarter, but both teams managed points before they entered the fourth.

With just 2:21 remaining in the third quarter, Dameon Hunter hit paydirt, scoring on a 15-yard touchdown run to put the Utes up 14-3. However, the Cougars quickly responded. Backed up to their own 13-yard line and faced with 3rd & 2, the Cougars ran the triple option. Brandon Doman took the snap and rolled to his right with Luke Staley on his shoulder. Doman pitched it to Staley before being tackled, giving the running back nothing but green grass. Staley broke out for a 54-yard run, setting up the Cougars on the 26-yard line. A play later Doman hit Reno Mahe in the corner of the end zone to cut the deficit back to four points.

Utah got the ball back and marched down the field, eating five minutes off the clock. The 12-play drive ended with Adam Tate leaping over the dog pile at the goal line to once again put the Utes up by double digits.

On the two following drives, the Utes and Cougars traded punts, narrowing BYU’s margin for error when they retained possession with 5:47 remaining and down two scores. The Cougars rushed down the field in eight plays, only taking 2:18 off the clock. The score was set up by a 32-yard completion to Reno Mahe down the middle of the field, finalized in the end zone as Brandon Doman scrambled and found Luke Staley for the 7-yard touchdown pass. Staley then carried in the 2-point conversion, once again on an option pitch, to make it a one-score game at 21-18.

The BYU defense did their job after Utah got the ball back, forcing a three-and-out, and giving the offense the ball back with 2:11 remaining.

Even with the pressure of a 2-minute drive, BYU made quick work, erasing the deficit and taking the lead on yet a third Luke Staley score from an option pitch. The game-winning play was snapped at the Utah 30-yard line. Doman froze three Utah defenders with a hesitation move before pitching it to Staley who took it to the house untouched down the sideline, solidifying his legacy in the rivalry. Staley finished the day with 169 rushing yards, averaging 9.9 yards per carry, scoring two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion.

The score was now 24-21 with the Cougars in the lead, however, they left Utah with 1:16, plenty of time to get into field goal range to tie the game. Utah would mount a nine-play drive into BYU territory, but the Cougars would seal the game with seven seconds remaining as Jernaro Gilford jumped a route on the left side of the field, picking off Lance Rice, sending the crowd at LaVell Edwards Stadium into a frenzy.

BYU’s undefeated season would last only another week, defeating Mississippi State seven days later, but falling to Hawaii in the final regular season game and then losing to Louisville in the Liberty Bowl.

